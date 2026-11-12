ETV Bharat / state

Young Woman Pushed Off Mumbai Local Train For Resisting Molestation; Loses Arm

A CCTV grab of the Naigaon suburban railway station where the incidnet took place. (R) The accused, Jitendra Hirmukhe. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A young woman lost her left arm and was given 16 stitches on her head after she was pushed off a local train by a man for resisting an alleged act of molestation at the Naigaon suburban railway station on the Western Railway line in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the shocking incidnet took place on November 4 at 7:15 pm aboard a local train from Borivali towards Virar. The victim said in her statement to the police that she got into a compartment reserved for persons with disabilities due to heavy crowding.

The accused, identified as 53-year-old Jitendra Hirmukhe of Pazar Talav under Waki ​​Pada in Naigaon, was also in the same compartment. The accused kept touching her inappropriately, to which she resisted by throwing her slipper at him, leading to an altercation. When the train halted at Naigaon, Hirmukhe pushed her off the train, and she fell into the gap between two coaches. The train began to move when she desperately tried to climb back to the platform. However, her left arm was caught under the wheels, leading to severe injury and requiring an amputation.