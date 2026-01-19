Woman’s Body Found In Brick Kiln Water Tank In Anupgarh; Rape And Murder Alleged
January 19, 2026
Anupgarh: The body of a young woman was found under suspicious circumstances in a water tank at a brick kiln in Anupgarh. This has triggered protests and tension in the area. Family members have accused a co-worker of raping and murdering the woman. Enraged labourers blocked National Highway 911 and are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.
According to ASI Kalu Ram Meena, the deceased woman worked at the brick kiln along with her family. Her brother said that she was last seen sleeping at the kiln site, but around 1 am, she was found missing from her bed. A search was launched by family members and fellow workers, and at around 3 am, her body was found floating in a water tank at the kiln premises.
When the body was recovered, two photographs of another labourer working at the same kiln were found in the pockets of the woman’s clothes. Based on this, the family and other workers alleged that the same man raped the woman, killed her, and dumped her body into the tank.
Following the incident, angry workers reached National Highway 911 and blocked traffic, insisting on the arrest of the accused co-worker. ASI Kalu Ram Meena reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters, but they refused to withdraw until the accused was taken into custody.
The deceased woman was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and had come to Anupgarh with her family three months ago to work as a labourer at the brick kiln.
The brick kiln’s accountant claimed that the body had already been taken out of the tank by the time he arrived at the spot and described the incident as a case of suicide. However, the alleged accused has been absconding since the incident, which further strengthened the workers’ suspicion.
SHO Ishwar Jangid said that police managed to persuade the protesters and clear the highway blockade. He added that the case is being investigated from all angles and the body has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.
