ETV Bharat / state

Woman’s Body Found In Brick Kiln Water Tank In Anupgarh; Rape And Murder Alleged

Anupgarh: The body of a young woman was found under suspicious circumstances in a water tank at a brick kiln in Anupgarh. This has triggered protests and tension in the area. Family members have accused a co-worker of raping and murdering the woman. Enraged labourers blocked National Highway 911 and are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to ASI Kalu Ram Meena, the deceased woman worked at the brick kiln along with her family. Her brother said that she was last seen sleeping at the kiln site, but around 1 am, she was found missing from her bed. A search was launched by family members and fellow workers, and at around 3 am, her body was found floating in a water tank at the kiln premises.

When the body was recovered, two photographs of another labourer working at the same kiln were found in the pockets of the woman’s clothes. Based on this, the family and other workers alleged that the same man raped the woman, killed her, and dumped her body into the tank.

Following the incident, angry workers reached National Highway 911 and blocked traffic, insisting on the arrest of the accused co-worker. ASI Kalu Ram Meena reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters, but they refused to withdraw until the accused was taken into custody.