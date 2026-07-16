ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Crime: Young Woman Fatally Attacked At Bantwal Bus Stand; Police Launch Hunt for Accused

Mangaluru: A 25-year-old woman was fatally attacked by a man with a sharp weapon while waiting for a bus at the KSRTC New Bus Stand on BC Road in Bantwal town of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim has been identified as Lavanya (25), who was working in the private healthcare sector. Police have identified the suspected attacker as Chethan, who is reportedly a distant relative of the victim.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place around 6 PM when Lavanya was waiting for a bus at the busy bus stand. The accused allegedly approached her and attacked her with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene.

People present at the bus stand immediately rushed the seriously injured woman to the Bantwal Government Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, police sources said.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the accused was allegedly interested in marrying or pursuing a relationship with the victim, which she had reportedly not reciprocated. Police said the motive behind the attack is being investigated.