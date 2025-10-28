ETV Bharat / state

Young Tribal Couple Ostracised For Marrying In Same Gotra In Jharkhand

Chaibasa: A young couple from the 'Ho' tribe in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district was ostracised for life from the society for marrying in the same Gotra, which is considered a sin.

A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting held on Sunday in the presence of the Gram pradhan, religious heads, parents of the couple and community people in Jagannathpur.

Though some of the community members were furious over the relationship, the society at large was not in favour of anything against the law of the land, said the general secretary of Adivasi Ho Samaj Yuva Mahasabha, Gabbar Singh Hembram, on Tuesday.

The Mahasabha deals with such community issues as well as religious conversion to aware youths. Hembram said the man hails from Lakhipai under Jagannathpur police station limit and the woman is from Padampur village in Tonto area of the district.

A relationship between them developed and they got married but such a marital bond was not at acceptable since ancient times, he said. The matter surfaced only after the woman conceived recently.