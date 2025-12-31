Young Tiger RVT-7 Is In Ramgarh Reserve Enclosure For Over A Year, Awaits NTCA's Nod For Rewilding
RVT-7, cub of a tigress who was found dead in Phalodi range, was taken to Abheda Biological Park and then shifted to Ramgarh Tiger Reserve.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Bundi: Tiger RVT-7, a young male, brought to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Bundi district from Abheda Biological Park in Kota over a year ago for rewilding purpose, is yet to experience the wilderness.
For the last 390 days, the tiger has been kept in an enclosure at the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve as the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has not given approval to release it into the wild.
Ramgarh Tiger Reserve Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Kumar D said that the decision to release the tiger into the jungles is entirely within the jurisdiction of the NTCA. "Around two to two and a half months ago, an NTCA team from Delhi visited the reserve. The team inspected the tiger, its health condition and the enclosure. However, till now no decision has been announced from their end," the DFO said.
In this situation, RVT-7 comes to the enclosure gate every day, lunges at the bars, and then returns disappointed. This scene, captured on cameras several times, has also gone viral on social media. In the last year, the Ramgarh administration has provided this tiger with more than 90 preys to maintain its natural behaviour.
Tribhuvan Singh Hada, a founding member of the Ramgarh Tiger Reserve, said a tigress was found dead in the Phalodi range. She had two cubs and both were sent to Abheda Biological Park. One of these cubs, RVT-7, was brought to the Ramgarh Tiger Reserve for rewilding, he said.
According to Hada, 13 months have passed since this process began but the tiger has not been released into the forests till now. "It seems that the NTCA and the reserve administration want to turn RVT-7 into a zoo tiger, which is against the fundamental spirit of wildlife conservation," he alleged.
The RVT-7 was shifted to a soft enclosure in Ramgarh on December 4, 2024. At that time, a territorial conflict occurred between tigers, RVT-1 and RVT-4, resulting in the death of RVT-4. It is possible that RVT-7 was kept in the enclosure after this incident, he added.
Hada said territorial conflict is a natural process in the wild and it is unjustified to keep a tiger in captivity indefinitely based on this. He said that he will apprise Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of this matter and demand RVT-7's release into the forests.
Ramgarh Reserve has eight tigers, five females, two males, and one male cub. In January 2025, tiger RVT-4 died in a territorial fight with another tiger in the reserve.
