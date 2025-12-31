ETV Bharat / state

Young Tiger RVT-7 Is In Ramgarh Reserve Enclosure For Over A Year, Awaits NTCA's Nod For Rewilding

Bundi: Tiger RVT-7, a young male, brought to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Bundi district from Abheda Biological Park in Kota over a year ago for rewilding purpose, is yet to experience the wilderness.

For the last 390 days, the tiger has been kept in an enclosure at the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve as the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has not given approval to release it into the wild.

RVT-7 is being kept in an enclosure since December 4, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Ramgarh Tiger Reserve Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Kumar D said that the decision to release the tiger into the jungles is entirely within the jurisdiction of the NTCA. "Around two to two and a half months ago, an NTCA team from Delhi visited the reserve. The team inspected the tiger, its health condition and the enclosure. However, till now no decision has been announced from their end," the DFO said.

In this situation, RVT-7 comes to the enclosure gate every day, lunges at the bars, and then returns disappointed. This scene, captured on cameras several times, has also gone viral on social media. In the last year, the Ramgarh administration has provided this tiger with more than 90 preys to maintain its natural behaviour.