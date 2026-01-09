ETV Bharat / state

How A Young Man From Kandukur Is Bringing Swiggy-Style Services To Villages Through 'Local Boys' App

Kandukur: Life in cities today revolves around mobile applications. With a single click, food is delivered; with another, travel is arranged. However, such conveniences remain largely out of reach in rural areas. Bridging this digital gap, a young entrepreneur from Kandukur has turned a challenge into an opportunity by launching a rural-focused service platform.

Ramu, a native of Kandukur in Prakasam district, has developed an app called 'Local Boys', which brings essential services to villages through a single platform. The initiative is not only generating profits but also creating employment for hundreds of rural youths while digitally connecting villages.

Ramu comes from a modest background, with both his parents working as daily-wage labourers. Financial constraints forced him to discontinue his degree midway. He later moved to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, where he took up small jobs to earn a living. With limited income, he eventually returned to his village, where the idea for 'Local Boys' was born.

Ramu says that popular urban platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, Ola and Uber were unavailable in villages, despite similar needs among rural residents. Determined to change this, he launched the Local Boys app in 2019. Customers can place orders via WhatsApp or online booking, and services like food delivery, medicines and daily essentials are delivered directly to their homes.