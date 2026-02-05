ETV Bharat / state

Young Man Dies Of Rabies After Neglecting Treatment For Dog Bite

The health department arranged for his burial at a crematorium near Thenkudi, where a grave was dug using an excavator. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvarur: A young man died after not taking proper treatment following a dog bite. The victim reportedly developed rabies and displayed disturbing symptoms, including barking like a dog and drinking water from a plate.

Jayakumar and Amutha, residents of Mudikondan village in Nannilam taluk of Thiruvarur district, have six children, including five sons, Sivakumar, Kanagaraj, Arun Kumar, Anandbabu, and Akash, and a daughter, Anusuya. Their youngest son, Akash (22), worked as a daily-wage labourer.

About three months ago, Akash was bitten on the leg by a stray dog in the village. He reportedly visited a nearby primary health centre, where he was administered only a tetanus injection before being sent home. Akash did not inform his family about the incident and failed to take the mandatory anti-rabies vaccination.

For nearly three months after the bite, Akash showed no signs of illness. However, over the past two days, his behaviour changed. He began drinking water from a plate, curling up in a corner of the house, and developed a high fever.