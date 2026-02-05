Young Man Dies Of Rabies After Neglecting Treatment For Dog Bite
Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Thiruvarur: A young man died after not taking proper treatment following a dog bite. The victim reportedly developed rabies and displayed disturbing symptoms, including barking like a dog and drinking water from a plate.
Jayakumar and Amutha, residents of Mudikondan village in Nannilam taluk of Thiruvarur district, have six children, including five sons, Sivakumar, Kanagaraj, Arun Kumar, Anandbabu, and Akash, and a daughter, Anusuya. Their youngest son, Akash (22), worked as a daily-wage labourer.
About three months ago, Akash was bitten on the leg by a stray dog in the village. He reportedly visited a nearby primary health centre, where he was administered only a tetanus injection before being sent home. Akash did not inform his family about the incident and failed to take the mandatory anti-rabies vaccination.
For nearly three months after the bite, Akash showed no signs of illness. However, over the past two days, his behaviour changed. He began drinking water from a plate, curling up in a corner of the house, and developed a high fever.
His parents rushed him to the Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, where medical tests confirmed that he had contracted rabies. Despite being given intensive treatment, Akash succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.
Following his death, the body was not handed over to the family due to health protocols. The health department arranged for his burial at a crematorium near Thenkudi, where a grave was dug using an excavator.
Health officials have urged the public not to neglect animal bites. Despite repeated awareness campaigns about rabies, such fatal incidents continue to occur due to delayed or incomplete treatment.
Doctors caution that in the event of a bite by animals such as dogs, cats, mongooses, or bats, the wound must be washed immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes. This should be followed by administration of the anti-rabies vaccine. Failure to do so allows the rabies virus to enter the body, which often results into a painful and fatal outcome.
