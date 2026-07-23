Young Maharashtra Cricketer Blackmailed Over Naked Video Call; Woman Demands Money
The cricketer received a message from an unidentified woman on July 17 night asking him to continue conversation on WhatsApp and shared her phone number.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 20-year-old cricketer from Maharashtra has allegedly been blackmailed by a woman who recorded him during a video call and threatened to circulate the footage unless he paid money, police said.
A case has been registered at a police station in Bengaluru's Northeast division based on the cricketer's complaint. The incident reportedly took place on July 17, when the player was staying at a five-star hotel in the city in connection with a cricket match. Police have launched an investigation.
According to the complaint, the cricketer, who had registered on a dating app, received a message from an unidentified woman on the night of July 17. She reportedly asked him to continue the conversation on WhatsApp and shared her phone number.
The two later connected through a WhatsApp video call. During the conversation, the woman allegedly removed her clothes and encouraged the cricketer to do the same. The player subsequently appeared naked on the video call, which the woman allegedly recorded or captured through a screenshot, police said.
The woman later contacted the cricketer and allegedly threatened to make the video public. She demanded money from him in exchange for not sharing the footage. Fearing that he would be defamed, the cricketer reportedly transferred ₹1,500 to her online.
However, when the woman allegedly continued to demand more money, the cricketer approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police in Bengaluru have registered a case and are investigating the identity of the woman and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution while interacting with strangers online, particularly through dating apps and video calls. Police advised people not to accept video calls from unknown individuals and warned against sharing personal information or engaging in compromising conversations with strangers online.
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