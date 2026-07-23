ETV Bharat / state

Young Maharashtra Cricketer Blackmailed Over Naked Video Call; Woman Demands Money

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old cricketer from Maharashtra has allegedly been blackmailed by a woman who recorded him during a video call and threatened to circulate the footage unless he paid money, police said.

A case has been registered at a police station in Bengaluru's Northeast division based on the cricketer's complaint. The incident reportedly took place on July 17, when the player was staying at a five-star hotel in the city in connection with a cricket match. Police have launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the cricketer, who had registered on a dating app, received a message from an unidentified woman on the night of July 17. She reportedly asked him to continue the conversation on WhatsApp and shared her phone number.

The two later connected through a WhatsApp video call. During the conversation, the woman allegedly removed her clothes and encouraged the cricketer to do the same. The player subsequently appeared naked on the video call, which the woman allegedly recorded or captured through a screenshot, police said.