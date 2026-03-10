ETV Bharat / state

11-Year-Old Girl Discovers Centuries-Old Hero Stone In Belagavi Village, Amazes Historians And Locals

Belagavi: In a remarkable discovery that has drawn the attention of historians and villagers alike, an 11-year-old girl has identified a historic hero stone in Mallammana Belavadi village of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district. What the villagers had long believed to be a deity’s idol has now turned out to be a centuries-old memorial stone linked to the region's history.

Lakshmi Prakash Humbi, studying in Class V, identified the hero stone beside the Hanuman temple in Belavadi, which for several generations had been worshipped by locals as an idol of Shani Dev. However, Lakshmi observed the carvings closely and realised that it was not a deity but a historical hero stone depicting a battle scene associated with the legendary queen Belavadi Mallamma.

The discovery has surprised villagers and sparked interest among researchers who believe the stone could hold significant historical value.

How the Discovery Happened

Lakshmi first noticed the stone while visiting the temple. According to villagers, the stone had been lying near the temple premises for years without much attention. When Lakshmi examined the carvings more carefully, she noticed an image that resembled a warrior protecting cattle.

Hanuman Temple in Belavadi (ETV Bharat)

She informed her father, Prakash Humbi, about her observation and suggested that the carving represented Belavadi’s legendary queen Mallamma fighting enemies to rescue cattle. When her father and village elders examined the stone more closely, they were astonished to realise that it indeed appeared to be a hero stone connected to the historical narrative of the region.

Lakshmi Speaks About the Discovery

During a field visit by ETV Bharat, Lakshmi explained how she identified the stone. She said that at home she had often heard stories about the bravery of Veer Rani Belavadi Mallamma, who fought against the army of Shivaji Maharaj after they captured cattle from the region. According to the story, the queen confronted the enemy forces and rescued the cattle.

“I noticed a stone near the Anjaneya temple that looked similar to the scenes described in those stories. I informed my father about it. When he called the village elders and showed it to them, everyone realised what it could be,” Lakshmi said.

She added that the stone should be preserved and studied further so that future generations can learn more about the history it represents.

Temple Priest Expresses Surprise

Balamma Poojari, the priest of the temple, said the girl had been visiting the Hanuman temple regularly for eleven days and would first offer prayers to the stone before entering the temple.

“For years, people in the village worshipped the stone without questioning its origin. None of us thought about it being a hero stone. But Lakshmi observed it carefully and identified it,” she said.

Father Recalls the Moment

Lakshmi’s father, Prakash Humbi, explained how the discovery unfolded. He said that a visiting Jogamma had advised the family that it would be beneficial if their daughter visited the Hanuman temple for eleven days. Following that advice, Lakshmi had been visiting the temple regularly with her mother and brother.

On March 3, when Prakash himself accompanied her to the temple, Lakshmi pointed at the stone and said it showed Queen Mallamma fighting enemies and rescuing cattle. Initially, he believed it was simply an idol of Shani Dev.

Centuries Old Hero Stone (ETV Bharat)

“But Lakshmi insisted and showed the carvings carefully. When I looked closely, I realised she might be right. We called the village elders, and they too felt that it could be related to Belavadi Mallamma. After that, we cleaned the stone and placed it properly,” he said.