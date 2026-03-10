11-Year-Old Girl Discovers Centuries-Old Hero Stone In Belagavi Village, Amazes Historians And Locals
A girl student from Belagavi, studying in Class-V, identified a centuries-old hero stone being worshipped as Shani Dev for decades, leaving villagers and historians amazed.
Belagavi: In a remarkable discovery that has drawn the attention of historians and villagers alike, an 11-year-old girl has identified a historic hero stone in Mallammana Belavadi village of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district. What the villagers had long believed to be a deity’s idol has now turned out to be a centuries-old memorial stone linked to the region's history.
Lakshmi Prakash Humbi, studying in Class V, identified the hero stone beside the Hanuman temple in Belavadi, which for several generations had been worshipped by locals as an idol of Shani Dev. However, Lakshmi observed the carvings closely and realised that it was not a deity but a historical hero stone depicting a battle scene associated with the legendary queen Belavadi Mallamma.
The discovery has surprised villagers and sparked interest among researchers who believe the stone could hold significant historical value.
How the Discovery Happened
Lakshmi first noticed the stone while visiting the temple. According to villagers, the stone had been lying near the temple premises for years without much attention. When Lakshmi examined the carvings more carefully, she noticed an image that resembled a warrior protecting cattle.
She informed her father, Prakash Humbi, about her observation and suggested that the carving represented Belavadi’s legendary queen Mallamma fighting enemies to rescue cattle. When her father and village elders examined the stone more closely, they were astonished to realise that it indeed appeared to be a hero stone connected to the historical narrative of the region.
Lakshmi Speaks About the Discovery
During a field visit by ETV Bharat, Lakshmi explained how she identified the stone. She said that at home she had often heard stories about the bravery of Veer Rani Belavadi Mallamma, who fought against the army of Shivaji Maharaj after they captured cattle from the region. According to the story, the queen confronted the enemy forces and rescued the cattle.
“I noticed a stone near the Anjaneya temple that looked similar to the scenes described in those stories. I informed my father about it. When he called the village elders and showed it to them, everyone realised what it could be,” Lakshmi said.
She added that the stone should be preserved and studied further so that future generations can learn more about the history it represents.
Temple Priest Expresses Surprise
Balamma Poojari, the priest of the temple, said the girl had been visiting the Hanuman temple regularly for eleven days and would first offer prayers to the stone before entering the temple.
“For years, people in the village worshipped the stone without questioning its origin. None of us thought about it being a hero stone. But Lakshmi observed it carefully and identified it,” she said.
Father Recalls the Moment
Lakshmi’s father, Prakash Humbi, explained how the discovery unfolded. He said that a visiting Jogamma had advised the family that it would be beneficial if their daughter visited the Hanuman temple for eleven days. Following that advice, Lakshmi had been visiting the temple regularly with her mother and brother.
On March 3, when Prakash himself accompanied her to the temple, Lakshmi pointed at the stone and said it showed Queen Mallamma fighting enemies and rescuing cattle. Initially, he believed it was simply an idol of Shani Dev.
“But Lakshmi insisted and showed the carvings carefully. When I looked closely, I realised she might be right. We called the village elders, and they too felt that it could be related to Belavadi Mallamma. After that, we cleaned the stone and placed it properly,” he said.
Village Leaders Call for Further Study
Former Gram Panchayat president Chandrashekhar Karimani said the stone had originally been located in front of the old Hanuman temple in the village.
“When the old temple was demolished to construct a new one, this stone was moved outside. We never realised its significance. Lakshmi noticed the image of cattle on it and informed her father. After that, the village elders gathered and examined it,” he said.
Citing historical accounts, he mentioned that Mallamma fought against the Marathas after cattle from the region were taken away. The carvings on the stone appear to depict such a battle scene.
Karimani said the village plans to consult experts to gather more information about the stone and its historical background. He also suggested that if more such stones are found in the area, they could be preserved in a small museum to support research on Belavadi Mallamma and the region's history.
Local Academic Shares Historical Context
Mahantesh Uppin, a local principal, said the stone appears to be an important historical inscription. “From the carvings, it seems that Shivaji’s forces came to Belavadi and fought a battle with the local army for cattle. The soldiers took away the cattle, and Mallamma fought to recover them. The stone appears to depict that episode,” he said.
He added that the discovery highlights the importance of protecting historical monuments and artefacts that often remain neglected.
Historians Identify the Stone as a Turugola Veeragallu
Dr Balappa Eerappa Chinagudi, who has completed PhD on the Belavadi Mallamma kingdom and regional history, praised the young girl for her discovery. He said Lakshmi’s observation has become an inspiration for students and young people. According to him, historians and epigraphy experts from Dharwad, including Hanumakshi Gogi and Lakshman Telagavi, examined the details and suggested that the stone is likely a Turugola Veeragallu, a type of hero stone commemorating a warrior who died while protecting cattle.
Dr Chinagudi explained the symbolism visible on the stone
The lower portion depicts a warrior fighting enemies to protect cattle. The middle section shows celestial maidens carrying the fallen warrior in a palanquin to Kailasa while playing musical instruments and dancing. This imagery represents the belief that a warrior who dies protecting cattle attains divine honour.
The upper portion shows a Shiva Lingam with Nandi in front of it, indicating the warrior’s attainment of heaven. Two divine attendants appear to be worshipping the lingam. On both sides of the carving are images of the sun and moon, symbolising that the hero’s bravery will be remembered as long as the sun and moon exist.
He added that the inscriptions or verses that might once have existed in the middle panels of the stone appear to have been destroyed over time. Based on stylistic features, the hero stone is believed to date back to the 12th or 13th century.
Need to Protect Historical Stones
Dr Chinagudi expressed concern that many such hero stones, memorial stones and inscriptions across villages are deteriorating due to neglect and lack of historical awareness.
He said that temple ruins, village documents and inscriptions are valuable sources of history but often remain unprotected.
“This young girl has shown remarkable historical awareness. Her discovery should encourage villagers, students and the public to protect such heritage objects,” he said.
Village Proud of Lakshmi
Dr Devendra Garagada, a resident of the same village, said the young girl has brought pride to the entire community. “Lakshmi has made the whole village proud. Her sense of history should spread across the state. The hero stone she identified will stand as an important piece of evidence about Belavadi’s past,” he said.
He added that the discovery could also encourage the creation of a heritage authority or development initiatives related to the history of Belavadi and the legacy of Queen Mallamma.