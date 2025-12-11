Young Entrepreneurs Summit 2025 Set To Empower 10000 Young Founders In Telangana
The three-day summit brings together franchises, government bodies, and business leaders under one roof to turn ideas into practical ventures.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Thinking of starting your own business? Maybe looking for a franchise, dealership, distribution network or even an agency? The Young Entrepreneurs Summit (YES 2025) is pitching itself as a one-stop destination. Everything under one roof. More than 300 top franchise brands, multinational companies, manufacturers, distributors, service providers and government institutions are set to participate.
The summit opens on December 12 and brings business experts, product showcases, financing guidance, and pretty much the works. So where is it happening? Who’s coming? What can young entrepreneurs expect? Let’s take a look.
Where And When?
YES 2025 will begin at 9.30 am on December 12 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, and will continue until 5.30 pm on December 14. The event is being organised by the Joy of Aspirations Innovation (JAI) Foundation, supported by the Telangana Government.
ETV Bharat is the official media partner. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the summit. Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and several senior officials are expected to attend. Entrepreneurs, students, and business enthusiasts across sectors will also be present. They’ll receive guidance on business skills, management, finance, and more.
What’s The Purpose?
The JAI Foundation aims to nurture 300 new entrepreneurs from each district of Telangana over the next year, roughly 10,000 young entrepreneurs in total. The summit hopes to spark that transformation by offering training, mentoring, business support, and help with market linkages. It ties in with the broader goal of Gram Swaraj and decentralized growth.
Public-sector innovation and skilling bodies, T-Hub, WE-Hub, T-SAT, TASK, T-Fiber, T-Works, and others, will also participate.
Key Highlights
- Expected footfall: 1,00,000+ visitors
- 10,000+ young entrepreneurs to be directly impacted
- 300+ companies and 300+ exhibitors
- 40+ entrepreneurs and youth leaders speaking
- 30+ business workshops
- Banking and business advisory support on-site
- Speakers include Jayesh Ranjan, Amrapali Kata, Galla Jaydev, Pallam Raju, Upasana Konidela, among others. Investors, innovation hub heads, and policy leaders will also take the stage.
Who’s Participating?
A massive spread of sectors is covered. Entrepreneurs and franchise owners from these categories will answer queries and guide visitors.
Food Sector:
- Tea, coffee, juice chains
- QSR brands, restaurant chains
- Ice cream, bakery, cloud kitchens
Agriculture & Allied Industries:
- Machinery and implements
- Fertilizers, seeds, chemicals
- Agri dealerships
- Organic farming, hydroponics startups
Retail & Distribution:
- FMCG distribution
- Electronics and mobile stores
- Kitchenware, clothing, essentials
Service Sector:
- Digital marketing agencies
- Financial services, insurance, CA networks
- Coaching centers, skill development
- Healthcare and wellness clinics
- Technology & Digital Businesses
- E-commerce delivery partnerships
- Software and hardware dealerships
- EV charging infrastructure
Workshops
- Financial literacy and record keeping
- Job and enterprise management
- Consumer awareness
- Government schemes
- Loan assistance and repayment strategies
- Quality control and performance management
How To Join?
Those interested must register at https://www.yes2025.in/. Visitors can enter the expo for free, but entrepreneurs booking stalls or seeking specific access will need to pay the prescribed fee. Full details are available on the website.
ETV Bharat, as media partner, will not only have a stall at the expo but will also provide extensive coverage of the summit.