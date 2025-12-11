ETV Bharat / state

Young Entrepreneurs Summit 2025 Set To Empower 10000 Young Founders In Telangana

Hyderabad: Thinking of starting your own business? Maybe looking for a franchise, dealership, distribution network or even an agency? The Young Entrepreneurs Summit (YES 2025) is pitching itself as a one-stop destination. Everything under one roof. More than 300 top franchise brands, multinational companies, manufacturers, distributors, service providers and government institutions are set to participate.

The summit opens on December 12 and brings business experts, product showcases, financing guidance, and pretty much the works. So where is it happening? Who’s coming? What can young entrepreneurs expect? Let’s take a look.

Where And When?

YES 2025 will begin at 9.30 am on December 12 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, and will continue until 5.30 pm on December 14. The event is being organised by the Joy of Aspirations Innovation (JAI) Foundation, supported by the Telangana Government.

ETV Bharat is the official media partner. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the summit. Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and several senior officials are expected to attend. Entrepreneurs, students, and business enthusiasts across sectors will also be present. They’ll receive guidance on business skills, management, finance, and more.

What’s The Purpose?

The JAI Foundation aims to nurture 300 new entrepreneurs from each district of Telangana over the next year, roughly 10,000 young entrepreneurs in total. The summit hopes to spark that transformation by offering training, mentoring, business support, and help with market linkages. It ties in with the broader goal of Gram Swaraj and decentralized growth.

Public-sector innovation and skilling bodies, T-Hub, WE-Hub, T-SAT, TASK, T-Fiber, T-Works, and others, will also participate.

Key Highlights