ETV Bharat / state

Young Engineer From Odisha's Brahmapur Celebrates FIFA World Cup With Chalk Miniatures

Brahmapur: K Vijay Kumar Reddy, a young artist and engineer from Odisha's Brahmapur, has created a miniature artwork in chalk on the FIFA World Cup.

Reddy (24) has created a 0.5 mm football with a FIFA World Cup trophy measuring just one cm in height in chalk. Along with this, he has created three miniature mascots representing the World Cup.

A resident of Doora area on the outskirts of Brahmapur, Reddy has created the miniatures through his precise yet delicate art work. While Reddy has created the FIFA World Cup trophy measuring one centimetre in height in stonemasonry, he has also created a football measuring just 0.5 centimetres and three small mascots representing the three countries hosting the FIFA World Cup, each measuring three centimetres.

Reddy started his art work while he was studying engineering at Parala Maharaja Engineering College on the outskirts of Brahmapur. He works as an electrical engineer in Asika in the district and has several records to his name.