Young Engineer From Odisha's Brahmapur Celebrates FIFA World Cup With Chalk Miniatures
K Vijay Kumar Reddy has created a 0.5 mm football with a FIFA World Cup trophy measuring one cm in height, reports Samir Kumar Acharya
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Brahmapur: K Vijay Kumar Reddy, a young artist and engineer from Odisha's Brahmapur, has created a miniature artwork in chalk on the FIFA World Cup.
Reddy (24) has created a 0.5 mm football with a FIFA World Cup trophy measuring just one cm in height in chalk. Along with this, he has created three miniature mascots representing the World Cup.
A resident of Doora area on the outskirts of Brahmapur, Reddy has created the miniatures through his precise yet delicate art work. While Reddy has created the FIFA World Cup trophy measuring one centimetre in height in stonemasonry, he has also created a football measuring just 0.5 centimetres and three small mascots representing the three countries hosting the FIFA World Cup, each measuring three centimetres.
Reddy started his art work while he was studying engineering at Parala Maharaja Engineering College on the outskirts of Brahmapur. He works as an electrical engineer in Asika in the district and has several records to his name.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Reddy said he made the 5 mm football in chalk while the World Cup trophy is just 1 centimetre hight. The height of the mascots of the three countries hosting the event is 3 centimetres each.
Reddy said it took two days to make the works of art. The youngster said he used various tools and colours to make the miniatures. Last year, he made the world's smallest spoon which made its way to the Guinness Book of World Records.
The excitement of the FIFA World Cup is at its peak. On Monday, heavyweights Portugal and Spain, who are the top title contenders, will meet each other in the pre-quarter finals.
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