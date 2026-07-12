ETV Bharat / state

A Sacred Promise: Young Devotee Takes Parents on Amarnath Yatra, Offers Trident At Cave Shrine

Anantnag: A young devotee from Uttar Pradesh won the admiration of fellow pilgrims during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra by fulfilling his parents' long-cherished wish of visiting the holy cave shrine and offered a trident to Lord Shiva.

The gesture drew appreciation from fellow pilgrims, who described it as a heart-touching example of devotion, love and service to parents.

Speaking after paying obeisance at the cave shrine, the devotee from Hathras said accompanying his father, Gopal Das Verma and mother on the pilgrimage had been one of his life's biggest aspirations.

"It was my dream to bring my parents to the holy cave shrine. Receiving the blessings of Lord Shiva is a unique spiritual experience," he said. He added that the trident was specially prepared to be offered to Lord Shiva.