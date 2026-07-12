A Sacred Promise: Young Devotee Takes Parents on Amarnath Yatra, Offers Trident At Cave Shrine
Uttar Pradesh youth undertakes Amarnath Yatra with parents and offers a trident to Lord Shiva.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Anantnag: A young devotee from Uttar Pradesh won the admiration of fellow pilgrims during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra by fulfilling his parents' long-cherished wish of visiting the holy cave shrine and offered a trident to Lord Shiva.
The gesture drew appreciation from fellow pilgrims, who described it as a heart-touching example of devotion, love and service to parents.
Speaking after paying obeisance at the cave shrine, the devotee from Hathras said accompanying his father, Gopal Das Verma and mother on the pilgrimage had been one of his life's biggest aspirations.
"It was my dream to bring my parents to the holy cave shrine. Receiving the blessings of Lord Shiva is a unique spiritual experience," he said. He added that the trident was specially prepared to be offered to Lord Shiva.
"This Trishul is more than a religious offering. It represents my family's faith, gratitude and unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva," he said. The family also praised the arrangements made for the annual pilgrimage, appreciating the security, medical facilities, guidance and overall management by the administration.
"The journey was smooth and well organised. The excellent arrangements ensured that pilgrims did not face any problem, making the journey a blessed spiritual experience," the devotee said.
Many travellers praised the young man and considered him a shining example of love to parents and devotion to Lord Shiva. Several devotees said such acts not only make the spiritual atmosphere of the yatra “more sacred” but also inspire younger generations to honour their parents while preserving religious traditions.
The annual Amarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country every year. Nestled amid the Himalayan mountains, the holy cave shrine remains one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimage destinations, drawing thousands of devotees every day who pay obeisance at the cave shrine.
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