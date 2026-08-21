ETV Bharat / state

‘You Will Get Worms In Your Stomach’: Uttarakhand BJP Leader’s Bizarre Statement

Gupta, a former BJP legislator from Laksar, Uttarakhand, made these remarks at a public gathering during his birthday celebration event on Thursday. His words received huge laughter from the audience, comprising his party workers and supporters.

Laksar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Sanjay Gupta has sparked a major controversy by making a bizarre statement that voters who drink his clean water but do not vote for him will develop “plastic worms” that will cause their stomachs to burst.

The BJP leader was highlighting development work and water supply projects during his tenure in the constituency. He claimed that he provided clean drinking water to replace dirty water sources and, with a dramatic warning, asserted that anyone who consumed his supplied water and failed to vote for him would suffer from “stomach-bursting worms”.

The birthday event was attended by a large number of Gupta’s supporters, BJP workers and senior leaders in the Laksar assembly constituency of Haridwar. Prominent among them were former Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand and Akhada Parishad President Shrimahant Ravindrapuri. They also extended their birthday wishes to the former MLA and assured him of their support in the upcoming elections.

However, the row over the statement has intensified discussion in political circles, with various political interpretations being drawn from his remarks, especially in light of the upcoming assembly polls.