ETV Bharat / state

You Too Watch 'Jananayagan': Review Committee Refers Film to Election Commission

Chennai: The Censor Review Committee has noted the presence of numerous politically charged dialogues in TVK chief Vijay's film 'Jananayagan' and has recommended that the Election Commission of India (ECI) view the movie, sources said.

'Jananayagan' widely considered to be the final film of actor and TVK leader Vijay remains in limbo and is yet to be released due to ongoing issues regarding its censor certification.

Initially, the film was scheduled for release on January 9, 2026 to coincide with the Pongal festival. At that time, Vijay was actively engaged in the political arena, leveling severe criticism against the DMK. Concurrently, the film Parasakthi—produced by Red Giant Movies — was also slated for release. Consequently, Vijay's fans were anxious, wondering whether Jananayagan would be able to secure theaters for its screening. However, as the film failed to obtain its censor certificate right up until the very last minute, it could not be released.

Following this, the film's production team approached the courts seeking the censor certificate. In response, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also moved the courts to contest this plea. Various film celebrities and political figures voiced their support for Jananayagan, while many others spoke out against it.

Amidst this complex scenario with the related legal proceedings oscillating between the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, the production team ultimately withdrew the petition originally filed in the Madras High Court. Vijay's fans waited with eager anticipation, hoping that the film would finally see the light of day.