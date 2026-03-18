You Too Watch 'Jananayagan': Review Committee Refers Film to Election Commission
The Censor Board has informed the Election Commission Of India that the release of the film 'Jananayagan' is deemed inappropriate at this juncture.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Chennai: The Censor Review Committee has noted the presence of numerous politically charged dialogues in TVK chief Vijay's film 'Jananayagan' and has recommended that the Election Commission of India (ECI) view the movie, sources said.
'Jananayagan' widely considered to be the final film of actor and TVK leader Vijay remains in limbo and is yet to be released due to ongoing issues regarding its censor certification.
Initially, the film was scheduled for release on January 9, 2026 to coincide with the Pongal festival. At that time, Vijay was actively engaged in the political arena, leveling severe criticism against the DMK. Concurrently, the film Parasakthi—produced by Red Giant Movies — was also slated for release. Consequently, Vijay's fans were anxious, wondering whether Jananayagan would be able to secure theaters for its screening. However, as the film failed to obtain its censor certificate right up until the very last minute, it could not be released.
Following this, the film's production team approached the courts seeking the censor certificate. In response, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also moved the courts to contest this plea. Various film celebrities and political figures voiced their support for Jananayagan, while many others spoke out against it.
Amidst this complex scenario with the related legal proceedings oscillating between the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, the production team ultimately withdrew the petition originally filed in the Madras High Court. Vijay's fans waited with eager anticipation, hoping that the film would finally see the light of day.
Subsequently, the film's production company submitted the movie for a re-examination by the Censor Board. While it was expected that the re-censorship process would take place on the 9th of this month, the screening was cancelled and postponed to a later date after a member of the Censor Board suddenly fell ill.
Sources now indicate that the re-censorship process was finally and successfully completed on March 17 in Mumbai. The film was screened in its entirety and thoroughly reviewed.
Having viewed the film, the Censor Board members have recommended that the next step involve officials from the ECI viewing the movie as well, sources added.
This recommendation stems from the Censor Board pointing out that the film features numerous instances of politically charged dialogue. Sources said that the Censor Board has informed the Election Commission that, given the upcoming general assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on April 23—and considering that actor Vijay is the leader of the TVK party—the release of this film at this juncture would not be appropriate.
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