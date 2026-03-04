ETV Bharat / state

'You May Try To Silence Me, But Cannot Silence Vijay In Every Household': TVK Chief Lashes Out At DMK

Thanjavur: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday launched a strong critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government, asserting that while the Chief Minister may try to silence him, he cannot silence a Vijay in every household across the state.

Speaking at a public rally in Thanjavur, Vijay referred to the controversy surrounding the release of his film Jananayagan, thanking Stalin for voicing support for the movie and noting the widespread backing it received from the public.

"Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jananayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign," Vijay said.

Vijay drew parallels between cricket and the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, criticising the DMK for framing the contest as "Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu" and asserting that even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match Tamil Nadu.

He emphasised that "Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu," adding that all divisions will be set aside and the TVK team will emerge victorious.

"Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK members are projecting it as a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu. All such divisions of the Tamil Nadu team versus the Delhi team will be set aside--the TVK team will win," Vijay said.

Outlining his party's priorities, Vijay said that a TVK government would not just announce schemes but ensure all projects are completed within five years. He also expressed his personal wish to be born into a farming family in the next birth and criticised the state government for inaction on fishermen's issues, calling for genuine pressure on the Centre to protect fishermen from the Sri Lankan Navy. He assured that under a TVK government, fishermen's safety would be fully ensured.

"If there is such a thing as a next birth, I wish to be born into a farming family. In a TVK government, we will not just announce schemes; we will strive to complete all announced projects within five years. On the fishermen's issue, the Chief Minister writes letters occasionally and then goes to sleep. What is needed is genuine and emotional pressure on the Union Government. The Sri Lankan Navy should not even lay a hand on our fishermen. We must not allow them to touch our fishermen. Their safety must be guaranteed--that is our only agenda. Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured," said Vijay.