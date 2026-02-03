ETV Bharat / state

You 'Cannot Bargain' On Paying Escort Charges, HC Tells Abu Salem On His Plea For Parole

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday indicated it was not inclined to grant parole to jailed underworld don Abu Salem to visit his hometown in Uttar Pradesh after his lawyer expressed inability to pay "exorbitant" police escort charges. A Division Bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak made it clear he can not bargain over escort charges amounting to more than Rs 17 lakh.

Salem, serving a 25-year sentence in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, has sought parole to visit his native place in Azamgarh district to mourn the death of his brother Abu Hakim Ansari. The court earlier suggested he can avail parole under police escort after paying necessary charges from his own pocket.

On Tuesday, his counsel, advocate Farhana Shah, told the court that escort charges were "exorbitant" and submitted that her client, who has been incarcerated for years, was in a "bad condition" financially. Authorities have asked Salem, lodged in Nashik Road Central Jail in north Maharashtra, to pay more than Rs 17 lakh for police escort party which will accompany him if he is granted parole by the court to travel to his hometown.

However, Shah told the court that the extradited underworld don won't be able to pay more than Rs 1 lakh. On this, the Division Bench insisted he "cannot bargain" and will have to pay the mandatory charges if he wants to go to his native place under police escort.