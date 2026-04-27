ETV Bharat / state

'You Are Bihari, Leave': Delhi Cop Shoots Food Delivery Worker Dead After Altercation; Bullet Pierces Body, Hits Friend

New Delhi: A 21-year-old food delivery worker was killed and his friend was injured when a Delhi Police head constable allegedly opened fire from his service-issued Glock pistol after hurling casteist abuses at them during an altercation on Sunday, according to the victim's family and police sources.

The friend of the youth was hit by the bullet that passed through the victim's body and is undergoing treatment. The incident occurred when Pandav Kumar and his friend Krishan were standing on a road in Jaffarpur Kalan village around 2.30 am on Sunday, and the accused, Neeraj Balhara, allegedly opened fire from point-blank range following an argument with them, police said in a statement.

Neeraj, who was on the run, was nabbed near Rohtak late Sunday evening. Police sources said Neeraj is posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell. Pandav's family alleged that Neeraj is a head constable with the Delhi Police. The police, however, did not confirm it.

According to police, information was received at Jaffarpur Kalan police station at around 2.30 am from a hospital regarding the admission of two persons with gunshot injuries, one of whom was declared brought dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two had attended a birthday party of a two-year-old child at a friend's residence. After the celebrations, the two men were engaged in a conversation with the hosts on the road before leaving, it said.

Police said that Neeraj, who lives on the opposite side of the road, came down and got into an argument with them. During the altercation, he allegedly fired at Pandav, who was on a motorcycle, aiming at his chest from close range.

"The bullet pierced through Pandav's chest and exited his body before hitting Krishan, who was sitting pillion, in the right side of his abdomen," the statement said.

Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Pandav was declared dead, while Krishan is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the absconding accused and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

'You are Bihari, Leave From Here': Eyewitness Recalls Incident

Eyewitness and Pandav's friend Rupesh Kumar described the alleged chain of events. He said around 10 people were present for his son's birthday, with some leaving in a car while others were on a scooter and a bike. As the car left, Neeraj came down from the roof and started questioning them about their presence.

He added that despite informing him that it was his son's birthday and they were heading home, the accused began abusing them.

"He started screaming, 'You are Bihari, leave from here,' and even abused my mother and sister. He told me to call someone named Deepak. When I went closer to him, he suddenly took out a gun, I don't know from where, maybe from his pocket. The boys on the scooter got scared and started to move away, but he loaded the gun again. He kept abusing us," Rupesh said.