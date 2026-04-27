'You Are Bihari, Leave': Delhi Cop Shoots Food Delivery Worker Dead After Altercation; Bullet Pierces Body, Hits Friend
The cop allegedly fired at Pandav, who was on a motorcycle, aiming at his chest from close range.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST
New Delhi: A 21-year-old food delivery worker was killed and his friend was injured when a Delhi Police head constable allegedly opened fire from his service-issued Glock pistol after hurling casteist abuses at them during an altercation on Sunday, according to the victim's family and police sources.
The friend of the youth was hit by the bullet that passed through the victim's body and is undergoing treatment. The incident occurred when Pandav Kumar and his friend Krishan were standing on a road in Jaffarpur Kalan village around 2.30 am on Sunday, and the accused, Neeraj Balhara, allegedly opened fire from point-blank range following an argument with them, police said in a statement.
Neeraj, who was on the run, was nabbed near Rohtak late Sunday evening. Police sources said Neeraj is posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell. Pandav's family alleged that Neeraj is a head constable with the Delhi Police. The police, however, did not confirm it.
According to police, information was received at Jaffarpur Kalan police station at around 2.30 am from a hospital regarding the admission of two persons with gunshot injuries, one of whom was declared brought dead.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two had attended a birthday party of a two-year-old child at a friend's residence. After the celebrations, the two men were engaged in a conversation with the hosts on the road before leaving, it said.
Police said that Neeraj, who lives on the opposite side of the road, came down and got into an argument with them. During the altercation, he allegedly fired at Pandav, who was on a motorcycle, aiming at his chest from close range.
"The bullet pierced through Pandav's chest and exited his body before hitting Krishan, who was sitting pillion, in the right side of his abdomen," the statement said.
Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Pandav was declared dead, while Krishan is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the absconding accused and efforts are on to nab him, police said.
'You are Bihari, Leave From Here': Eyewitness Recalls Incident
Eyewitness and Pandav's friend Rupesh Kumar described the alleged chain of events. He said around 10 people were present for his son's birthday, with some leaving in a car while others were on a scooter and a bike. As the car left, Neeraj came down from the roof and started questioning them about their presence.
He added that despite informing him that it was his son's birthday and they were heading home, the accused began abusing them.
"He started screaming, 'You are Bihari, leave from here,' and even abused my mother and sister. He told me to call someone named Deepak. When I went closer to him, he suddenly took out a gun, I don't know from where, maybe from his pocket. The boys on the scooter got scared and started to move away, but he loaded the gun again. He kept abusing us," Rupesh said.
He said that he tried to seek help immediately after the incident and that he did not have a phone at that moment, so he ran to get one and tried calling the police but no one picked up. He said they then rushed the injured to the hospital and that he had never seen the accused before, adding that the man was alone and fired suddenly, with one bullet hitting both victims.
Rupesh further said that the accused was angry only because they were from Bihar and that he also remarked that people from Bihar are building houses and earning money. He added that the accused himself was from Haryana and that they had never seen him before or known that a head constable lived there.
'Were Waiting For Him To Come Back Home': Mother Seeks Justice
The deceased's family members and locals gathered at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station following the incident, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against him.
They claimed that the firing was unprovoked and that the accused immediately fled from the spot. The family also alleged that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.
Struggling to hold back her tears, Meena Devi alleged that the accused then fired at them. "The moment he got to know that we are from Bihar, he opened fire and fled," she claimed. "My son Pandav was shot and died there. His friend Krishan was also shot and is injured. We are from Bihar, yes, but why was he so angry about that?" she said.
She added that Pandav was one of her two sons. "We never imagined something like this could happen. Our children go out at night to work, how will they go now if they can be shot like this on the way?" she asked.
Demanding justice, she said that if someone makes a mistake, they can be punished, beaten, or sent to jail, but questioned how someone could take a life in such a manner.
"They killed my son. We were waiting for him to come back home, not knowing that we would instead get a call saying he had been shot. Even now, we have not been allowed to see his body," she said.
She further said that the family had been told they could see the body only after the post-mortem.
"They say we can only see him after the post-mortem, maybe on Sunday or Monday. The police say they have CCTV proof, but they are not showing it to us and keep asking us to trust the investigation," she added.
Police said Neeraj is a native of Bahu Akbarpur village in Haryana's Rohtak and has been living alone for the past 15 years. They said they are probing the sequence of events that led to the altercation. (With PTI inputs)
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