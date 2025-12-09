ETV Bharat / state

Yogi Calls for Unity, Hails 'Real Heroes' While Unveiling CDS General Bipin Rawat Statue

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of the country's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, at the Sainik School in the state’s Gorakhpur district on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "How can invaders like Alexander, Babar, and Aurangzeb be considered great? Great people are Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Govind Singh, Prithviraj Chauhan, the Queen of Jhansi Laxmibai, and late general Bipin Rawat."

Yogi further said Indians must overcome the mentality of slavery and remain united. “The opposition parties are conspiring to divide the country based on caste. We must be vigilant. Only unity in society can bring welfare. Those who are proud of being Indians are our own, and those who are not proud are outsiders. We should be proud of being Indian,” he added.