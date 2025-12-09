Yogi Calls for Unity, Hails 'Real Heroes' While Unveiling CDS General Bipin Rawat Statue
Yogi Adityanath said verses from the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana are good lessons for the countrymen.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of the country's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, at the Sainik School in the state’s Gorakhpur district on Tuesday.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "How can invaders like Alexander, Babar, and Aurangzeb be considered great? Great people are Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Govind Singh, Prithviraj Chauhan, the Queen of Jhansi Laxmibai, and late general Bipin Rawat."
Yogi further said Indians must overcome the mentality of slavery and remain united. “The opposition parties are conspiring to divide the country based on caste. We must be vigilant. Only unity in society can bring welfare. Those who are proud of being Indians are our own, and those who are not proud are outsiders. We should be proud of being Indian,” he added.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Indians follow the traditions of Lord Ram and Krishna. He said verses from the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana are good lessons for the countrymen. Highlighting the credentials of late general Rawat, he said those who sacrifice their lives for the country attain heaven. “The same applies to every soldier. The life of general Bipin Rawat provides such inspiration to the youth of society and the nation,” Yogi pointed out.
He continued, "On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of Uttar Pradesh, I pay my respects to general Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff. Every year, December 8 will be celebrated on the Sainik School campus to remember general Rawat and all those who have attained martyrdom for the country."
According to Yogi, general Rawat, who held the highest position in tri forces, served as the 'greatest reformer' in the Indian Army, who successfully led many important military operations for the country. “Whenever had I met him, his simplicity, affection, and dedication to the motherland impressed me,” the Chief Minister reminisced.
