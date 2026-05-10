ETV Bharat / state

Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Celebrations In Aligarh, Kannauj As New Ministers Inducted Into UP Govt

Lucknow: Celebrations erupted in Aligarh and Kannauj as Surendra Diler, the BJP MLA from Khair in Aligarh district, and Kailash Rajput, the BJP MLA from Tirwa in Kannauj district, were inducted into the council of ministers headed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the second expansion of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 ministry, two cabinet ministers and four state ministers were inducted into the Uttar Pradesh government, while two state ministers were promoted to independent charge on Sunday. This expansion comes ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled for early next year in the state.

Reports of celebrations also came from Raebareli as Dr Manoj Kumar Pandey took the oath of office.

In Aligarh, friends, party associates, and neighbours flocked to Surendra Diler's home in Suraksha Vihar Colony as news of his induction into the council of ministers spread.

Mukesh Singh, the president of the Suraksha Vihar Residents Association, told reporters that Surendra Diler is very popular among his neighbours, and they were delighted by his inclusion in the ministry. Residents began distributing sweets to celebrate.

Chaudhary Jitendra Singh, the district general secretary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), noted that Diler is well-liked in his constituency for his polite and helpful nature.

Surendra Diler, 31, was first elected as MLA from the Khair (SC) assembly constituency in November 2024 during a by-election. He comes from a politically prominent family in the BJP that spans three generations. His grandfather Kishen Lal Diler, a notable Valmiki leader from Aligarh, was first elected as the MLA of the Kol seat in 1985. In 1992, he was elected as an MP from Hathras and held that seat for four consecutive terms.

After Kishen Lal retired from active politics, the responsibility fell to Surendra's father Rajveer, who was elected as MLA from the Iglas (SC) seat in Hathras district. He inherited the legacy of his father, known for his humble demeanour.

Speaking to PTI Videos before the swearing-in ceremony, Surendra Diler said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the state government, as well as to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

When asked about being one of the youngest ministers in the council and the challenges ahead, Diler replied, "It has only been about a year and a half since I became a member of the legislative assembly. This is a learning period for me. While I apply the valuable lessons I learned from my family, I am also grasping many new concepts. I feel confident that I will learn quickly and be able to fulfil my duties effectively."

Regarding PDA (acronym given by Akhilesh Yadav for 'picchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak’ (backwards, Dalits and minorities), Diler said, "You are well aware of the extent to which the Samajwadi Party has delivered on its promises versus where it has fallen short. I believe they view the Dalit community and other social groups primarily as a 'vote bank.' I see a lack of genuine intent on their part to actually work for the welfare of these communities."