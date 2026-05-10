Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Celebrations In Aligarh, Kannauj As New Ministers Inducted Into UP Govt
Two cabinet ministers and four state ministers were inducted into the Uttar Pradesh government, while two state ministers were promoted to independent charge on Sunday
By PTI
Published : May 10, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Lucknow: Celebrations erupted in Aligarh and Kannauj as Surendra Diler, the BJP MLA from Khair in Aligarh district, and Kailash Rajput, the BJP MLA from Tirwa in Kannauj district, were inducted into the council of ministers headed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In the second expansion of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 ministry, two cabinet ministers and four state ministers were inducted into the Uttar Pradesh government, while two state ministers were promoted to independent charge on Sunday. This expansion comes ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled for early next year in the state.
Reports of celebrations also came from Raebareli as Dr Manoj Kumar Pandey took the oath of office.
In Aligarh, friends, party associates, and neighbours flocked to Surendra Diler's home in Suraksha Vihar Colony as news of his induction into the council of ministers spread.
Mukesh Singh, the president of the Suraksha Vihar Residents Association, told reporters that Surendra Diler is very popular among his neighbours, and they were delighted by his inclusion in the ministry. Residents began distributing sweets to celebrate.
Chaudhary Jitendra Singh, the district general secretary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), noted that Diler is well-liked in his constituency for his polite and helpful nature.
Surendra Diler, 31, was first elected as MLA from the Khair (SC) assembly constituency in November 2024 during a by-election. He comes from a politically prominent family in the BJP that spans three generations. His grandfather Kishen Lal Diler, a notable Valmiki leader from Aligarh, was first elected as the MLA of the Kol seat in 1985. In 1992, he was elected as an MP from Hathras and held that seat for four consecutive terms.
After Kishen Lal retired from active politics, the responsibility fell to Surendra's father Rajveer, who was elected as MLA from the Iglas (SC) seat in Hathras district. He inherited the legacy of his father, known for his humble demeanour.
Speaking to PTI Videos before the swearing-in ceremony, Surendra Diler said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the state government, as well as to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."
When asked about being one of the youngest ministers in the council and the challenges ahead, Diler replied, "It has only been about a year and a half since I became a member of the legislative assembly. This is a learning period for me. While I apply the valuable lessons I learned from my family, I am also grasping many new concepts. I feel confident that I will learn quickly and be able to fulfil my duties effectively."
Regarding PDA (acronym given by Akhilesh Yadav for 'picchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak’ (backwards, Dalits and minorities), Diler said, "You are well aware of the extent to which the Samajwadi Party has delivered on its promises versus where it has fallen short. I believe they view the Dalit community and other social groups primarily as a 'vote bank.' I see a lack of genuine intent on their part to actually work for the welfare of these communities."
In Raebareli, supporters of Unchahar MLA Dr Manoj Kumar Pandey celebrated as soon as he took the oath of office, with supporters distributing sweets.
A third-time MLA, Pandey first won election to the Legislative Assembly in 2012 after securing the Unchahar constituency on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. Following his election, the SP appointed him as a cabinet minister. Despite the BJP wave in the 2017 Assembly elections, Pandey was re-elected from the Unchahar seat.
In the 2022 elections, he once again emerged victorious from the Unchahar constituency on an SP ticket, defeating the BJP's Amar Pal Maurya.
During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pandey attended public rallies for then-Union minister Smriti Irani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, leading to increased speculation about his potential induction into the BJP.
Kannauj also witnessed celebrations as MLA Kailash Rajput took the oath for the fourth time. Rajput serves as the BJP MLA from Tirwa.
Vinod Gupta, former chairperson of the Tirwa Nagar Panchayat, expressed his delight over Rajput's induction. He said that by appointing an MLA from the Tirwa assembly constituency as a minister for the very first time, the development of this underprivileged region is set to receive significant support.
Celebrations were held at Gandhi Chowk.
According to party workers, Kailash Rajput played a crucial role in ensuring the defeat of Dimple Yadav, the joint candidate of the SP-BSP alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Born in 1956, he has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the 10th grade.
Given that Kannauj is the stronghold of former chief minister and current Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav, the district has been allocated two ministerial positions—a strategic move aimed at challenging Akhilesh Yadav's dominance.
Rajput has been elected as an MLA in the 1996, 2007, 2017, and 2022 elections.