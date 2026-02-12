ETV Bharat / state

Bulldozer Action On Madrasa Built Illegally In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: The district administration of Sambhal on Thursday demolished the Darul Uloom Madrasa, built on 285 sq metre of land at Mohalla Banjari Kuan in Naruali town under Baniyatheer police station of Chandausi block.

According to the administration, eight to 10 houses were found built alongside the madrasa on plot numbers 1,635 and 1,636, which are recorded in revenue records as land for compost pits and public roads. Since the houses were constructed illegally, they too were demolished along with the madrasa.

SDM, Chandausi Ashutosh Tiwari, Deputy Tehsildar Satendra Chahar, and Circle Officer Chandausi Manoj Kumar Singh along with personnel from five police stations, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary, were deployed at the spot to prevent any law and order situation. The entire area was turned into a police cantonment before the demolition exercise was carried out.