Bulldozer Action On Madrasa Built Illegally In UP's Sambhal
Adequate security arrangements were put in place for the demolition exercise.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Sambhal: The district administration of Sambhal on Thursday demolished the Darul Uloom Madrasa, built on 285 sq metre of land at Mohalla Banjari Kuan in Naruali town under Baniyatheer police station of Chandausi block.
According to the administration, eight to 10 houses were found built alongside the madrasa on plot numbers 1,635 and 1,636, which are recorded in revenue records as land for compost pits and public roads. Since the houses were constructed illegally, they too were demolished along with the madrasa.
SDM, Chandausi Ashutosh Tiwari, Deputy Tehsildar Satendra Chahar, and Circle Officer Chandausi Manoj Kumar Singh along with personnel from five police stations, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary, were deployed at the spot to prevent any law and order situation. The entire area was turned into a police cantonment before the demolition exercise was carried out.
Tiwari stated that action was taken as per rules and the encroachers were given two notices, giving them sufficient time to demolish the structures. But as the orders were not complied with, the demolition exercise was carried out.
Narauli Panchayat Chairman Bittan Malik questioned the administrative action, stating that he received no information or notice in this regard. He described the madrasa as a religious site, stating that it occupies approximately 300 yards and is a place of Islamic learning.
Also Read
'Illegal Occupation' Of Eight-Bigha Cemetery Land In Sambhal: Dist Admin Conducts Survey