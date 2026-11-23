ETV Bharat / state

'Maa, Give Me Alms': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Recalls Emotional Encounter With Mother After Taking Sannyas

Lucknow: “Maa (Mother), give me alms.” These were the words Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalls saying to his mother when he returned to his ancestral home in Uttarakhand in the robes of a sanyasi, years after renouncing family life.

In an emotional letter shared on Monday, Yogi Adityanath recounted the deeply personal encounter with his mother, Savitri Devi, at their home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. He described the journey from Gorakhpur to his home village as an overwhelming experience, recalling how his mother struggled to come to terms with seeing her son standing at the doorstep as a monk and asking for alms.

According to the Chief Minister's account, his mother initially could not believe what she was seeing. When he asked her for alms, she tried to control her emotions and asked: “Son, what has happened to you? What was lacking in the house that you had to go begging?”

Yogi replied that renunciation was his chosen path and that seeking alms was part of a sanyasi's religious duty. He told her that he had not come to stay but had come only to seek alms, and that whatever she gave would fulfil his request.

His mother's affection, he wrote, ultimately respected her son's resolve.

A Son's Tribute To His Maa

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking the blessings of his mother Savitri Devi during her earlier days. (ETV Bharat)

Reflecting on motherhood, Yogi described a mother's love as one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. He said a mother could be replaced by no one, even though she could take the place of anyone in a person's life.

Recalling his mother as his first teacher, who introduced him to the world of letters, he wrote that her absence meant losing the shelter of unconditional love and the warmth of home.

The letter also invoked episodes from Hindu mythology, including the blessings of Mata Kaushalya during Lord Rama's exile and Lord Krishna's journey from Mathura to Gokul. He said motherhood was deeply rooted in Sanatan traditions and that some debts, including the debt owed to one's mother, could never truly be repaid.

Yogi said that after entering public life, he had tried to fulfil his responsibility towards the women and mothers of Uttar Pradesh.