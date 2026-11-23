'Maa, Give Me Alms': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Recalls Emotional Encounter With Mother After Taking Sannyas
Yogi Adityanath recounted the deeply personal encounter with his mother, Savitri Devi, at their home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Lucknow: “Maa (Mother), give me alms.” These were the words Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalls saying to his mother when he returned to his ancestral home in Uttarakhand in the robes of a sanyasi, years after renouncing family life.
In an emotional letter shared on Monday, Yogi Adityanath recounted the deeply personal encounter with his mother, Savitri Devi, at their home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. He described the journey from Gorakhpur to his home village as an overwhelming experience, recalling how his mother struggled to come to terms with seeing her son standing at the doorstep as a monk and asking for alms.
According to the Chief Minister's account, his mother initially could not believe what she was seeing. When he asked her for alms, she tried to control her emotions and asked: “Son, what has happened to you? What was lacking in the house that you had to go begging?”
Yogi replied that renunciation was his chosen path and that seeking alms was part of a sanyasi's religious duty. He told her that he had not come to stay but had come only to seek alms, and that whatever she gave would fulfil his request.
His mother's affection, he wrote, ultimately respected her son's resolve.
A Son's Tribute To His Maa
Reflecting on motherhood, Yogi described a mother's love as one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. He said a mother could be replaced by no one, even though she could take the place of anyone in a person's life.
Recalling his mother as his first teacher, who introduced him to the world of letters, he wrote that her absence meant losing the shelter of unconditional love and the warmth of home.
The letter also invoked episodes from Hindu mythology, including the blessings of Mata Kaushalya during Lord Rama's exile and Lord Krishna's journey from Mathura to Gokul. He said motherhood was deeply rooted in Sanatan traditions and that some debts, including the debt owed to one's mother, could never truly be repaid.
Yogi said that after entering public life, he had tried to fulfil his responsibility towards the women and mothers of Uttar Pradesh.
Plea To Support Every Mother
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) performs puja and offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya, seeking the blessings of Sankat Mochan Hanuman. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/qqvkYPDfgp— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026
The Chief Minister called upon people to make a commitment to support vulnerable mothers, understand the suffering of deprived women and bring smiles to the faces of those facing hardship.
“True respect for every mother,” Yoi Adityanath said, would be reflected in people's willingness to stand by destitute mothers, understand their pain and extend support to those in distress.
Savitri Devi, who was 91, passed away on November 20 (Friday). The Uttar Pradesh chief Minster had travelled to Panchur village to pay his last respects and was visibly emotional during the funeral ceremonies in Haridwar.
सनातन संस्कार मातृ वंदना से अभिसिंचित हैं। कुछ ऋण ऐसे होते हैं, जो कभी चुकाए नहीं जा सकते। हां, हम अपना कर्तव्य अवश्य निभा सकते हैं। सार्वजनिक जीवन में आने के बाद प्रदेश की मातृशक्ति के लिए यही कर्तव्य निभाने का प्रयास कर रहा हूं। प्रत्येक माँ के प्रति सच्चा सम्मान यही होगा कि आज हर प्रदेशवासी यह संकल्प ले कि वह किसी निराश्रित माँ का संबल बनेगा, किसी वंचित माँ की पीड़ा को समझेगा और किसी दुखियारी माँ के चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट लाएगा।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 23, 2026
Born as Ajay Singh Bisht on June 5, 1972, in Panchur village, he left home in 1993 at the age of 21 and embraced the 'Nath' tradition of 'sannyas' in Gorakhpur. He subsequently became the head of the Gorakhnath Math before entering electoral politics and becoming Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
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