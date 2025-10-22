ETV Bharat / state

Yogi Adityanath Says Ended Eid Milan Tradition At UP CM's Residence To Maintain Secular Status

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he decided to end the Eid Milan tradition at CM's residence to adhere to the secular status of the country.

Addressing the RSS centenary program, Yogi Adityanath also noted that no 'Diwali or Holi Milan' programs were held at the CM or Governor's residence. He added that everyone is free to organise these programs on their own.

"When I became the CM, there was a system that Eid Milan programs would always be held at the CM residence and the Raj Bhavan; there were no Holi Milan or Diwali Milan programs...We decided that, if we have given a secular status (to the traditions of India), then the CM residence and the Raj Bhavan should also follow it, and we will not organise any such events. Anyone else can organise these programs on their own," Yogi Adityanath said.

Further speaking about the Hindu festivals, Yogi Adiyanath said, "Our festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm here. Every month, we celebrate a festival. Our every festival is rooted in tradition and history. Our sages gave them a cultural and religious form so that any person from any caste, community, or class can celebrate them. People celebrate festivals and events with mutual respect, but we rarely got to see them coming together and being part."