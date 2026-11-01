ETV Bharat / state

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Nephew Dies In Car Accident In Punjab's Jalandhar

Vidit was reportedly returning home from a birthday party with his friend, Aarav Talwar, when the accident took place at around 3 am. Both of the them died in the mishap Confirming the news, Honey Singh expressed his deep condolences in an Instagram story. The rapper wrote, "This is a very difficult time for me. Losing my nephew is heartbreaking. May Bholenath bless him."

The accident occurred on a flyover near the Police Lines area, where a Volkswagen car—in which Vidit and Aarav were traveling—collided with a municipal tractor-trolley parked on the road. Sahil Chaudhary, SHO of Baradari Police Station, saud that the police were informed about the accident at around 3 am.

According to him, municipal sanitation workers were cleaning the flyover at the time and had parked the tractor-trolley there to collect waste. The car, reportedly traveling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk, collided with the stationary vehicle, resulting in the deaths of both occupants.

Reports indicate that there were five people in the Volkswagen car at the time of the accident. Vidit and Aarav died in the incident, while the other three had already returned home. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police arrived at the spot and took possession of the bodies. The family declined to pursue any further legal action, following which the bodies were handed over to them.