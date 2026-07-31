Yet To Learn English Alphabet, This Bihar Girl Can Recognise Flags Of Over 150 Countries
Her remarkable memory has earned her a place in 'India Book of Records'; now she will aim for entry into 'Guinness Book of World Records'.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Gaya: Just two years and 10 months old, Vani can identify the names of countries simply by looking at their flags — recognising over 150 of them. This, in her mother’s words, comes when she and her twin have not yet fully mastered the alphabet of English. Her remarkable memory has earned her a place in the 'India Book of Records'.
"We are delighted that Vani’s name has been registered in the ‘India Book of Records’. We are confident that, in the near future, her name will also be entered into the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’," said Vani’s mother Pallavi Mishra.
Vani’s father Ravikant Kumar, a resident of Utren village in the Koch block of Bihar’s Gaya district, serves as the branch manager for Bajaj Finance in Tikari.
Her extraordinary ability began to emerge when she was just two and a half years old; she started identifying countries by looking at their flags. At the age of two and a half, while playing, Vani identified the names of 20 countries depicted on a poster.
Her father quickly realised that his daughter possessed an extraordinary gift. Remarkably, she identified the countries from the flags in just a few minutes. Her father began to nurture this ability, and today, she can identify over 150 countries by their flags.
"When Vani was two and a half, she identified 20 countries from a poster while playing. Her memory is truly astounding. She has always loved colours, and now she can name over 150 countries just by looking at images of their flags. She has recently been listed in the India Book of Records, and I am fully confident that her name will soon be entered into the Guinness Book of Records as well," said Ravikant, adding that she has been awarded a medal, an ID card, and a copy of the organisation's famous record book.
Vani has had a deep fascination with colours since childhood. This affinity made it very easy for her to identify flags accurately just by looking at their images.
Ravikant now wishes to have Vani's extraordinary talent recognised in the prestigious 'Guinness Book of World Records'. Upon contacting the “Guinness Book of World Records” office, he learned that before getting an entry there, the name must first be registered in the “Asia Book of Records”, and prior to that, in the “India Book of Records”.
Another remarkable aspect of Vani’s ability is that she is never confused by flags that share striking similarities; she identifies them with ease. Ravikant mentions that Vani is one of his twin daughters; the other is called Veera Kant.
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