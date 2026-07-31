ETV Bharat / state

Yet To Learn English Alphabet, This Bihar Girl Can Recognise Flags Of Over 150 Countries

Gaya: Just two years and 10 months old, Vani can identify the names of countries simply by looking at their flags — recognising over 150 of them. This, in her mother’s words, comes when she and her twin have not yet fully mastered the alphabet of English. Her remarkable memory has earned her a place in the 'India Book of Records'.

"We are delighted that Vani’s name has been registered in the ‘India Book of Records’. We are confident that, in the near future, her name will also be entered into the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’," said Vani’s mother Pallavi Mishra.

Vani’s father Ravikant Kumar, a resident of Utren village in the Koch block of Bihar’s Gaya district, serves as the branch manager for Bajaj Finance in Tikari.

Her extraordinary ability began to emerge when she was just two and a half years old; she started identifying countries by looking at their flags. At the age of two and a half, while playing, Vani identified the names of 20 countries depicted on a poster.

Her father quickly realised that his daughter possessed an extraordinary gift. Remarkably, she identified the countries from the flags in just a few minutes. Her father began to nurture this ability, and today, she can identify over 150 countries by their flags.