Yet Another Blow To TMC: Now Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP, 3rd Such Exit In 4 Days
Baraik did not mention any specific reason for his resignation and only expressed gratitude to the Chair and the Secretariat.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
New Delhi: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) received yet another setback on Thursday as its Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik cc resigned from the upper house, the third such exit in the last four days.
On Wednesday (June 10), TMC MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Rajya Sabha, while on June 8, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned from the upper house.
"I do hereby resign from the membership of the Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," read Baraik's resignation letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P Radhakrishnan.
Baraik did not mention any specific reason for his resignation. He expressed gratitude to the Chair and the Secretariat for their support during his tenure.
"I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha," the letter added.
Led by Mamata Banerjee, TMC is currently facing its biggest internal crisis since inception following a crushing defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with a heavyweight rebel faction triggering an unprecedented split.
In the Bengal Assembly, at least 60 out of 80 elected MLAs have broken away, while in Parliament, at least 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha MPs, led by chief whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, have defected and pledged their support to the BJP-led NDA.
To tackle this crisis, TMC is holding high-level meetings between Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi, as well as Abhishek Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi.
While rebel MPs state that merging with the Congress is TMC's only option, official party spokespersons of both parties have denied it, labelling merger claims "baseless".
Rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday categorically rejected speculation of any merger between the dissident faction and the Congress, asserting that the ongoing developments remain strictly internal to the organisation.
"The count is currently 64 (MLAs). These people will come and submit a letter to the Speaker," Banerjee said, claiming that support for his faction has increased from 58 to 64 MLAs.
He added that the group would soon formally approach the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to consolidate its position.
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