ETV Bharat / state

Yet Another Blow To TMC: Now Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP, 3rd Such Exit In 4 Days

New Delhi: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) received yet another setback on Thursday as its Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik cc resigned from the upper house, the third such exit in the last four days.

On Wednesday (June 10), TMC MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Rajya Sabha, while on June 8, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned from the upper house.

"I do hereby resign from the membership of the Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," read Baraik's resignation letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P Radhakrishnan.

Baraik did not mention any specific reason for his resignation. He expressed gratitude to the Chair and the Secretariat for their support during his tenure.

"I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha," the letter added.