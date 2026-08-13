ETV Bharat / state

Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Forecast For Ghaziabad, Faridabad And Gurugram

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Amid fresh forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorm, authorities in the Ghaziabad and Fariadabad areas of Delhi NCR have issued a yellow alert from Thursday, warning people to exercise caution amid forecasts of heavy rain and lightning. The advisory comes following recent deadly incidents during storms in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicts heavy rain and lightning starting today and continuing through Sunday (August 17). Rain and thundershowers are forecast in Gurugram as well.

On July 9, at least three people, including two children, lost their lives in heavy rain-related incidents in Ghaziabad. One of them was killed after being trapped under the debris of a house wall, which collapsed in the Loni area.

A 5-year-old boy, Mohammad Saad, and a 3-year-old child died after drowning in accumulated rainwater, while 50-year-old Ram Ajit Rai lost his life after being crushed by a collapsing wall. The administration has provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

People push a school bus stuck at a waterlogged road due to heavy rain at Vasundhara, in Ghaziabad on Jul 09, 2026 (File/ANI Video Grab)

Following this, the administration has instructed all departments to remain on high alert. People were advised to stay away from old, dilapidated buildings and kachcha (unreinforced/mud) walls.

Instructions have also been issued to securely fasten tin sheds and other materials used in construction sites during strong winds and rain and for people to maintain a safe distance from construction areas.