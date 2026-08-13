Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Forecast For Ghaziabad, Faridabad And Gurugram
Ghaziabad authorities issue yellow alert with heavy rain and lightning forecast, urging caution after recent deadly storms.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Amid fresh forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorm, authorities in the Ghaziabad and Fariadabad areas of Delhi NCR have issued a yellow alert from Thursday, warning people to exercise caution amid forecasts of heavy rain and lightning. The advisory comes following recent deadly incidents during storms in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicts heavy rain and lightning starting today and continuing through Sunday (August 17). Rain and thundershowers are forecast in Gurugram as well.
On July 9, at least three people, including two children, lost their lives in heavy rain-related incidents in Ghaziabad. One of them was killed after being trapped under the debris of a house wall, which collapsed in the Loni area.
A 5-year-old boy, Mohammad Saad, and a 3-year-old child died after drowning in accumulated rainwater, while 50-year-old Ram Ajit Rai lost his life after being crushed by a collapsing wall. The administration has provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.
Following this, the administration has instructed all departments to remain on high alert. People were advised to stay away from old, dilapidated buildings and kachcha (unreinforced/mud) walls.
Instructions have also been issued to securely fasten tin sheds and other materials used in construction sites during strong winds and rain and for people to maintain a safe distance from construction areas.
Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Ajni Kumar Singh said that the fresh advisories have been issued based on the IMD forecast. “A Yellow Alert has been mandated due to the likelihood of heavy rain and lightning between August 13 and August 16,” he said, citing the IMD forecast.
The administration has appealed to the public to avoid stepping out unnecessarily during inclement weather and to stay updated on weather reports to prevent any untoward incidents. They also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather and to stay indoors unless absolutely essential. “Seeking shelter under trees during strong winds and rain can be dangerous and even fatal,” officials said.
A special advisory has also been issued for farmers, urging them not to visit their fields during heavy rain and storms to ensure safety and prevent loss of life.
The district administration has urged the public to stay updated with official weather-related information via social media and other channels.
“Residents are advised to use the India Meteorological Department's official mobile application for accurate weather updates. Caution is the best course of action during the ‘Yellow Alert’ period over the next four days. Adhering to guidelines can significantly minimise the risk of loss of life and property during potential heavy rains and strong storms,” they said.
Meanwhile, the weather department said that temperatures are set to drop over the next week, hovering at about 33 degrees Celsius by Wednesday for Noida and Ghaziabad and 34 degrees Celsius for Gurugram. Faridabad will record 31 degrees.
The IMD further said that winds will stay gentle, and sunrise/sunset times are pretty steady.
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