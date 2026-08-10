ETV Bharat / state

Years Of Unpaid Bills Put Jammu And Kashmir Contractors Into Debts; Some Turn To Labour

Srinagar: Muhammad Yousuf was working as a contractor in the Rural Department (RDD) five years ago. His bills worth eight lakh remain unpaid in the RDD’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), now renamed Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

Burdened with bills from suppliers and labourers and daily denials at the RDD offices, Yousuf's debts mounted. He left working as a contractor and switched to masonry to earn his livelihood. The 40-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Pulwama is among the hundreds of contractors in Jammu and Kashmir burdened by debts due to unpaid bills from different government departments.

Construction work underway at a site in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Jammu and Kashmir’s pending liability under VB-G RAM G is Rs 836.29 crore, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said in the ongoing parliament session. This amount, he said, includes Rs 207.69 crore of wage component and Rs 628.60 crore of material component.

Farooq Ahmad Dar, General Secretary of the Central Contractors Coordination Committee said the government owes Rs 800 crore to contractors in Kashmir across different departments since 2014. “In the last 12 years more than 2000 contractors stopped working and switched to other sources of livelihood because the government has not released their bills since 2014,” Dar told ETV Bharat.

“Some small-time contractors are now working as salesmen and doing other menial labor after debts increased due to delayed government bills,” he added.

Ghulam Jeelani Purza, Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC), said the government owes Rs 134 crore to contractors who build roads, bridges and major buildings in the Public Works Department. “Rs 80 crore is due to macadam plant owners and Rs 74 crore for civil works has been pending since 2016,” Purza said.