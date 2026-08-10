Years Of Unpaid Bills Put Jammu And Kashmir Contractors Into Debts; Some Turn To Labour
Crushed under mounting debts, an estimated 2000 contractors in Jammu and Kashmir are said to have switched to other means of livelihood.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Muhammad Yousuf was working as a contractor in the Rural Department (RDD) five years ago. His bills worth eight lakh remain unpaid in the RDD’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), now renamed Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).
Burdened with bills from suppliers and labourers and daily denials at the RDD offices, Yousuf's debts mounted. He left working as a contractor and switched to masonry to earn his livelihood. The 40-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Pulwama is among the hundreds of contractors in Jammu and Kashmir burdened by debts due to unpaid bills from different government departments.
Jammu and Kashmir’s pending liability under VB-G RAM G is Rs 836.29 crore, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said in the ongoing parliament session. This amount, he said, includes Rs 207.69 crore of wage component and Rs 628.60 crore of material component.
Farooq Ahmad Dar, General Secretary of the Central Contractors Coordination Committee said the government owes Rs 800 crore to contractors in Kashmir across different departments since 2014. “In the last 12 years more than 2000 contractors stopped working and switched to other sources of livelihood because the government has not released their bills since 2014,” Dar told ETV Bharat.
“Some small-time contractors are now working as salesmen and doing other menial labor after debts increased due to delayed government bills,” he added.
Ghulam Jeelani Purza, Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC), said the government owes Rs 134 crore to contractors who build roads, bridges and major buildings in the Public Works Department. “Rs 80 crore is due to macadam plant owners and Rs 74 crore for civil works has been pending since 2016,” Purza said.
Vinod Kohli, a senior contractor from the Jammu region, said liabilities worth Rs 250 crore are pending with different departments in that region. “Rs 100 crore is pending in PWD, and the rest of the amount is in other departments. These works were executed before 2019,” Kohli said.
The Director Finance, Public Works (R&B) Department, Hemkant Prasher, told ETV Bharat that the department has not received any representation from contractors regarding the liabilities.
Nazir Ahmad, contractor in Jal Shakti Department, said that Rs 1500 crore payment is pending in the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central sponsored scheme, to those contractors who have built water supply schemes and laid pipelines to water-scarce areas since 2021. He added that more than Rs 23 crore in civil work bills for the Jal Shakti Department have been pending since 2014.
Jammu and Kashmir was allocated Rs 18,514.25 crore under the first phase of JJM, of which Rs 6,496.48 crore has been drawn, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna said in response to a question by Er Rashid, MP from Baramulla, in the ongoing parliament session. Under JJM 2.0, Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated Rs 905.74 crore for 2026-27, but it has not drawn any amount for the financial year 2026-27 yet.
Chief Engineer for the Jal Shakti (PHE) Er Showkat Hussain told ETV Bharat that the union Jal Shakti Ministry has not released funds on time, which causes liabilities to pile up.
Contractors claim that the regime change in 2019 disrupted the clearance of liabilities. “Rs 700 crore was pending in the PWD department till 2019. Rs 400 crore in bills were cleared after these works were verified on ground by the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” Purza said.
Kohli said officials denied payment for works executed before 2019, citing a lack of technical sanction and administrative approval even though the works were tendered by the departments. “Fact Finding teams were set up to ascertain the physical position of these works, yet the payment is denied. Nobody is listening to or owning us now,” he said.
Finance department officials stated that many projects executed before 2019 faced issues of technical sanctions, nominations, approvals, and verification, which is why their bills remain uncleared.
Shailendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department, Jammu and Kashmir was not available for comments.
In March this year, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the assembly that during the 2025–26 financial year ending March 31, Rs 7,800.58 crore in payments were cleared towards contractor bills. The CM said that the pending liabilities are being systematically cleared and a structured mechanism is in place to ensure timely payments.
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