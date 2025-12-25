Yearender 2025: The Year Of SIR And How It Impacted The Crucial Bihar Polls
During the lull before the Assembly elections, the EC announced SIR from June 24, sending everybody into a tizzy.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 25, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST
Patna: Among all other political things, 2025 will also be known as the year of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls – a move that triggered much controversy, confusion, consternation, and agitation, before landing up at the doorsteps of the Supreme Court for disposal.
The Election Commission (EC) chose Assembly poll-bound Bihar as a laboratory to test the weapon, which it claimed was necessary for the inclusion of all eligible voters in the electoral roll, and also to cleanse it of multiple listings of the same person, those who have migrated to other states, as well as people who have passed away. There was also some noise about illegal foreign immigrants becoming voters, but nothing much came out of it.
Once the EC thought that the SIR was successfully completed in Bihar, it lost no time in announcing its plan to do it in the entire country and started it in 12 states and Union territories.
“After the successful completion of SIR in Bihar, Phase-II of the exercise will cover nearly 51 crore electors across nine states namely Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and three Union territories – Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry – spanning 321 districts and 1,843 Assembly Constituencies (ACs),” the EC said.
Of these, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will go to Assembly polls in 2026. Assam, which is also poll-bound, will have just a special revision instead of SIR, with January 1 as the qualifying date. In any case, the northeastern state is undergoing the exercise of the National Register of Citizens, which is about to be completed.
SIR in Bihar
During the lull before the Assembly elections, while the state was coping with the scorching summer, the EC announced SIR from June 24, sending everybody into a tizzy.
The last such intensive revision was conducted in 2003, but this time the Commission emphasised transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors to maintain the integrity of electoral rolls. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were tasked with house-to-house surveys for verification during the exercise. The distribution of forms started a day after the announcement.
Bihar had 7.90 crore electors, of which the names of 4.96 crore were already present in the electoral rolls when the previous such revision was carried out. These electors had to simply verify themselves by filling in the required information in the enumeration forms.
The remaining 2.94 electors had to submit documents to prove their own date and place of birth, along with similar documents of one of their parents, or both parents.
As per SIR provisions, people born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004 would have to submit documents to prove their own date and place of birth, along with similar documents of one of their parents. Those born after December 2, 2004, would have to submit evidence of the date and place of birth of themselves and both their parents.
July 1, 2025 was the cut-off date. Inclusion in the voters’ list of people who would turn 18 by then was to be considered.
The 11 Documents For SIR
The following documents were sought from the voters:
- Any identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular or retired employee or pensioner of any public sector unit (PSU) belonging to the central or the state government.
- Any identity card or certificate or document issued by the government or local authorities or banks or post office or LIC or PSUs prior to July 1, 1987.
- Birth certificates issued by competent authorities
- Passports
- Matriculation or educational certificates issued by recognised boards or universities
- Permanent residence certificates issued by competent authorities
- Forest rights certificates issued to dwellers
- Caste certificates issued by competent authorities to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or any other people.
- National Register of Citizens (NRC), wherever it exists
- Family register prepared by state or local authorities
- Any land or house allotment certificate issued by the government
Everything was okay till here, but protests erupted after people found out that 11 documents that were being accepted by EC did not include Aadhaar card, which almost everyone across the country possesses. Soon the protests alleging disenfranchisement erupted across the state. (Aadhaar was later included on the order of the Supreme Court, which is still hearing petitions against SIR).
Protests, Vote Chori (Vote theft) allegations, and Draft Electoral Roll
Within a week the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) came out protesting the SIR as a ploy to cut votes in its strongholds and condemned it for putting the burden of proof on the voters.
“The ECI should tell the percentage of people who have the 11 documents of Bihar, including how many of them are employees of public sector units (PSUs), and have identity cards or payment orders. What is the percentage of people who have the identity cards, certificates, or documents issued by the government, local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC and PSUs prior to July 1, 1987,” asked RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was also the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly.
Soon, the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) closed its ranks behind the protest. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flew to Patna to lead a Bihar bandh on July 9. It compared SIR to notebandi (demonetisation).
Rahul alleged that SIR was a wider conspiracy to steal the votes (vote chori) in continuation with the Maharashtra Assembly polls. He pointed out that INDIA had fared well in the western state during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but lost to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assembly polls held just after a few months.
“We went through the data and saw that 1 crore new voters were added to the electoral rolls before the Maharashtra Assembly elections. We probed further and saw that every constituency here we were defeated, all the new votes went to the BJP,” Rahul had said.
Various civil society organisations also held meetings, public hearings, and agitations to protest the exercise.
Meanwhile, the common people, while going about their day-to-day work, also rushed to their block and district headquarters to get their land and residential certificates. So massive was the crowd that the government offices were clogged and bogged down under the weight of applications.
A few mischief makers also made residential certificates for their pets. Someone even applied to get one in the name of US President Donald Trump.
The EC published the SIR draft electoral roll on August 1 in which 65 lakh existing voters were removed over multiple listings, migration and death.
Voter Adhikar Yatra
As the protests gained momentum, Rahul spearheaded a Voter Adhikar Yatra across Bihar in August to protest the SIR, deletion of names, protect the right to franchise of the people, as well as democracy and the Constitution. Other INDIA partners – RJD, CPIML, CPI, CPM, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) – also participated in it wholeheartedly.
The Yatra began from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 17 and ended at Patna on September 1 after travelling over 1300 km across around 26 districts. It attracted a large number of people and stopped at places to highlight the people who were living but were allegedly removed from the electoral rolls.
The Voter Adhikar Yatra also digressed mid-way to include the problems of farmers, especially makhana cultivators and the poor people, thereby turning into a larger movement for development and democratic rights.
Several senior INDIA leaders including chief ministers Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), CPM general secretary MA Baby, CPI leader Annie Raja, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and others also participated in the yatra, turning it into a show of strength and unity of the nationwide opposition.
As the yatra was being held in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, it also served as an unofficial election campaign of the INDIA bloc, and was expected to impact the polls substantially.
Challenged In Court
Various political parties, civil society organisations, including the ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) and others challenged SIR in the Supreme Court seeking a halt of the exercise.
They flagged various anomalies, including hundreds of people shown as residents of one house, deletion of eligible voters, surviving electors declared dead, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) not discharging their duty in the letter and spirit of the exercise, voters not being informed of the procedure nor being approached thrice as stipulated, lack of documents with the common people, and Aadhaar not being accepted as evidence of residence and date of birth, among others.
The EC also replied to the allegations before the court, which refused to stay the SIR, but later asked for the inclusion of Aadhaar as documentary evidence under the exercise.
The bunch of cases against SIR are still going on in the Supreme Court. The ADR has alleged that 5 lakh duplicate voters are still present in the electoral rolls in Bihar as the EC has failed to weed them out, and was refusing to run its ‘deduplication software’. The apex court has asked the Commission to keep documents ready to counter the allegations.
SIR Final Electoral Roll
The EC pushed ahead with its exercise and published the SIR final electoral roll on September 30. It contained 7.42 lakh voters as against the 7.24 lakh voters in the draft roll. The figure was arrived at after the deletion of 3.66 lakh ineligible electors from the draft list and the addition of 21.53 lakh eligible electors.
The final electoral roll had 47 lakh fewer voters in comparison to the pre-SIR electoral roll. Those opposed to the exercise questioned how such a large number of people were removed if the electoral rolls were being continuously revised and updated.
As per the EC the efforts of the Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO), district election officers (DEOs) of all 38 districts, 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 2,976 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), around 1 lakh BLOs, lakhs of volunteers, and the involvement of the 1.6lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the 12 major political parties in the state made the SIR successful.
The EC lauded itself, saying that the exercise was carried out in line with Article 326 of the Constitution and its own motto of “no eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the electoral rolls”, while there were zero appeals filed by the political parties.
It also provided that if any eligible person still wished to apply for inclusion of his name in the electoral roll, he could apply for it up to ten days before the last date for filing the nominations for the Assembly election. Similarly, anybody dissatisfied with any entry in the final roll could file a first appeal before the concerned district magistrate under section 24 of The Representation of the People Act, 1950 and a second appeal before the CEO.
Impact Of SIR On Bihar Polls
With the publication of the SIR final electoral roll, Assembly elections were held in two phases in Bihar on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes was held on November 14. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power with a resounding victory by winning 202 seats out of 243 Assembly. The Opposition could win only 41 seats, including 35 of INDIA bloc.
Though the NDA was expected to have an edge in the polls, the massive victory was astounding and surprised many poll pundits. The figures also indicated that the protest and angst against SIR fizzled out in the polls, and the huge crowd seen everywhere in the Voter Adhikar Yatra could not convert into votes.
Asked about SIR’s negligible impact on Bihar elections, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Patna Centre former professor and dean Pushpendra (goes by one name) told ETV Bharat: “We can’t say that it had no impact on the elections. It perhaps fulfilled the aim and yielded results for which it was brought. However, we cannot quantify the impact or the extent to which it influenced the Assembly polls.”
“The Supreme Court also refused to intervene to stop SIR, citing Constitutional provisions. We can say that justice was not done,” Pushpendra added.
The Way Ahead
The SIR bandwagon is not going to stop till it rolls on to other states and Union territories after it is completed the 12 states and Union territories it is currently going on. Meanwhile, all eyes will also be on the Supreme Court, which is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the exercise.
However, a remarkable thing is that there has been no worthwhile protest against SIR in any of the states, apart from some verbal challenges in the non-NDA ruled states. Perhaps they have accepted it as a fait accompli.
Read More: