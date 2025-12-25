ETV Bharat / state

Yearender 2025: The Year Of SIR And How It Impacted The Crucial Bihar Polls

PM Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greet each other at the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government, in Patna on Nov 20, 2025. ( ANI )

Patna: Among all other political things, 2025 will also be known as the year of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls – a move that triggered much controversy, confusion, consternation, and agitation, before landing up at the doorsteps of the Supreme Court for disposal.

The Election Commission (EC) chose Assembly poll-bound Bihar as a laboratory to test the weapon, which it claimed was necessary for the inclusion of all eligible voters in the electoral roll, and also to cleanse it of multiple listings of the same person, those who have migrated to other states, as well as people who have passed away. There was also some noise about illegal foreign immigrants becoming voters, but nothing much came out of it.

Once the EC thought that the SIR was successfully completed in Bihar, it lost no time in announcing its plan to do it in the entire country and started it in 12 states and Union territories.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a press conference | File photo (ANI)

“After the successful completion of SIR in Bihar, Phase-II of the exercise will cover nearly 51 crore electors across nine states namely Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and three Union territories – Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry – spanning 321 districts and 1,843 Assembly Constituencies (ACs),” the EC said.

Of these, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will go to Assembly polls in 2026. Assam, which is also poll-bound, will have just a special revision instead of SIR, with January 1 as the qualifying date. In any case, the northeastern state is undergoing the exercise of the National Register of Citizens, which is about to be completed.

SIR in Bihar

During the lull before the Assembly elections, while the state was coping with the scorching summer, the EC announced SIR from June 24, sending everybody into a tizzy.

The last such intensive revision was conducted in 2003, but this time the Commission emphasised transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors to maintain the integrity of electoral rolls. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were tasked with house-to-house surveys for verification during the exercise. The distribution of forms started a day after the announcement.

Bihar had 7.90 crore electors, of which the names of 4.96 crore were already present in the electoral rolls when the previous such revision was carried out. These electors had to simply verify themselves by filling in the required information in the enumeration forms.

A gathering during the conclusion of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna on Sep 01, 2025. (ANI)

The remaining 2.94 electors had to submit documents to prove their own date and place of birth, along with similar documents of one of their parents, or both parents.

As per SIR provisions, people born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004 would have to submit documents to prove their own date and place of birth, along with similar documents of one of their parents. Those born after December 2, 2004, would have to submit evidence of the date and place of birth of themselves and both their parents.

July 1, 2025 was the cut-off date. Inclusion in the voters’ list of people who would turn 18 by then was to be considered.

The 11 Documents For SIR

The following documents were sought from the voters:

Any identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular or retired employee or pensioner of any public sector unit (PSU) belonging to the central or the state government. Any identity card or certificate or document issued by the government or local authorities or banks or post office or LIC or PSUs prior to July 1, 1987. Birth certificates issued by competent authorities Passports Matriculation or educational certificates issued by recognised boards or universities Permanent residence certificates issued by competent authorities Forest rights certificates issued to dwellers Caste certificates issued by competent authorities to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or any other people. National Register of Citizens (NRC), wherever it exists Family register prepared by state or local authorities Any land or house allotment certificate issued by the government

Everything was okay till here, but protests erupted after people found out that 11 documents that were being accepted by EC did not include Aadhaar card, which almost everyone across the country possesses. Soon the protests alleging disenfranchisement erupted across the state. (Aadhaar was later included on the order of the Supreme Court, which is still hearing petitions against SIR).

Protests, Vote Chori (Vote theft) allegations, and Draft Electoral Roll

Within a week the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) came out protesting the SIR as a ploy to cut votes in its strongholds and condemned it for putting the burden of proof on the voters.

“The ECI should tell the percentage of people who have the 11 documents of Bihar, including how many of them are employees of public sector units (PSUs), and have identity cards or payment orders. What is the percentage of people who have the identity cards, certificates, or documents issued by the government, local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC and PSUs prior to July 1, 1987,” asked RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was also the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, LoP Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, in Arrah on Aug 30, 2025. (ANI)

Soon, the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) closed its ranks behind the protest. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flew to Patna to lead a Bihar bandh on July 9. It compared SIR to notebandi (demonetisation).

Rahul alleged that SIR was a wider conspiracy to steal the votes (vote chori) in continuation with the Maharashtra Assembly polls. He pointed out that INDIA had fared well in the western state during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but lost to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assembly polls held just after a few months.

“We went through the data and saw that 1 crore new voters were added to the electoral rolls before the Maharashtra Assembly elections. We probed further and saw that every constituency here we were defeated, all the new votes went to the BJP,” Rahul had said.