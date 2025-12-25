Yearender 2025: Reservation Policy Keeps Jammu Kashmir Govt On Edge Despite CM’s Promise
Amendment of the J&K Reservation Rules of 2004 to extend the Pahadi population 10 percent quota as scheduled category has left Open Merit candidates fuming.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST
Srinagar: When Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah came out of the cabinet meeting on December 3 that he chaired at his Jammu residence about “rationalising” reservation that has rattled his government and the ruling NC, his statement did not convince the majority but created more questions.
Omar was trying to assuage the anger of anti-reservation youth and his political opposition who are demanding review of the quota rules since his election as the chief minister in October 2024. Omar, whose party, National Conference, had promised review of the policy in its assembly election manifesto, did not reveal the details of the rationalisation. He said that the cabinet fulfilled its promise to rationalise the policy and also did not do injustice with anybody. His statement created more ambiguity than offering any clarity.
Reservation has become a contentious issue in Jammu and Kashmir and it ignited the first youth protest after the abrogation of Article 370 against the elected government. This protest attended by hundreds of youth at the residence of the CM in Srinagar was also attended by the National Conference, the ruling party, Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah. Infact, Ruhullah’s friction with Omar is based among other issues on the reservation.
The reservation rules of 2004 of Jammu and Kashmir were amended by the central government in 2024 to give the Pahadi population 10 percent quota as scheduled category. It was implemented by the Lieutenant Governor administration in the same year and included more than 15 other castes in the reservation list. Activists and political parties said that these changes reduced the open merit category share to less than 40 percent.
The changed policy provides an 8% quota for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates. Scheduled Tribes (ST) have 20% reservation (10 for Gujjar and Bakerwal and 10 for Pahari-speaking people (PSP), EWS have 10% reservation, Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) have 10% reservation, and Other Backward Classes (OBC), including 15 new castes, have 8% reservation. People residing along the Actual Line of Control (ALC) and International Border (IB) have a 4% reserve.
In the open merit, there is a more horizontal quota for persons with disabilities or PWDs (3%), children of defence personnel (3%), children of paramilitary and police officers (1%), and applicants with exceptional sports performance (2%). Despite the Supreme Court's 1992 50 percent ceiling, the Jammu and Kashmir quota has been increased to more than 60%.
The unrest among the students and anti-reservation activists is aggravated by the official data about jobs, admissions and the category certificates issued in the union territory. This data exposes the regional imbalance which has given Jammu province more advantage than the Valley.
In the March session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, the government in response to a query by MLA Handwara and Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone revealed that 67,112 reservation certificates were issued for Scheduled Castes in Jammu but none in Kashmir since 2023. Out of the 459493 certificates were issued for Scheduled Tribes in Jammu, and 79813 in Kashmir.
A total of 27,430 Economically Weaker Section certificates were issued in Jammu against 2,273 in Kashmir. 1,379 Residents of Backward Area (RBA) were issued to people in Jammu while 1,229 such certificates were issued in Kashmir. 288 certificates of Actual Line of Control (ALC) were issued in Jammu against 16 in Kashmir. 551 certificates for people living along the International Border were issued in Jammu. No IB exists in Kashmir so this category does not benefit the people from the valley.
This data prompted Lone to say that the “regional disparity” is being done for “social supremacy of other ethnic groups over Kashmiris through social reordering".
This discrepancy has not only increased regional discontent and sparked debate about equity, it has also divided legislators within the ruling party and joined those in opposition with the NC MLAs. This division was evident in the November session of the legislature when Sajad Lone was confronted by Nazir Gurezi, a senior legislator of the NC. Gurezi who had opposed any tinkering with the quota policy was supported by MLAs from NC and BJP who drew votes in their constituencies from the people who are benefiting from the quota system.
The government's ambiguity around the rationalization promise and the reported cut of EWS and RBA quota are keeping the debate alive. Omar's disgruntled MP Ruhullah has threatened protest after the parliament culmination of the parliament session on December 20. In its first year in office, the elected government was kept on tenterhooks by the reservation issue, its spotlight does not seem to end in the next four years for the Omar-led government.
