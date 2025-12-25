ETV Bharat / state

Yearender 2025: Reservation Policy Keeps Jammu Kashmir Govt On Edge Despite CM’s Promise

Srinagar: When Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah came out of the cabinet meeting on December 3 that he chaired at his Jammu residence about “rationalising” reservation that has rattled his government and the ruling NC, his statement did not convince the majority but created more questions.

Omar was trying to assuage the anger of anti-reservation youth and his political opposition who are demanding review of the quota rules since his election as the chief minister in October 2024. Omar, whose party, National Conference, had promised review of the policy in its assembly election manifesto, did not reveal the details of the rationalisation. He said that the cabinet fulfilled its promise to rationalise the policy and also did not do injustice with anybody. His statement created more ambiguity than offering any clarity.

Reservation has become a contentious issue in Jammu and Kashmir and it ignited the first youth protest after the abrogation of Article 370 against the elected government. This protest attended by hundreds of youth at the residence of the CM in Srinagar was also attended by the National Conference, the ruling party, Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah. Infact, Ruhullah’s friction with Omar is based among other issues on the reservation.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi addresses during a protest over the reservation issue, outside J&K CM Omar Abdullah's residence in Srinagar (ANI)

The reservation rules of 2004 of Jammu and Kashmir were amended by the central government in 2024 to give the Pahadi population 10 percent quota as scheduled category. It was implemented by the Lieutenant Governor administration in the same year and included more than 15 other castes in the reservation list. Activists and political parties said that these changes reduced the open merit category share to less than 40 percent.

The changed policy provides an 8% quota for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates. Scheduled Tribes (ST) have 20% reservation (10 for Gujjar and Bakerwal and 10 for Pahari-speaking people (PSP), EWS have 10% reservation, Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) have 10% reservation, and Other Backward Classes (OBC), including 15 new castes, have 8% reservation. People residing along the Actual Line of Control (ALC) and International Border (IB) have a 4% reserve.