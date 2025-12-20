ETV Bharat / state

Yearender 2025: Newsmakers Rise From National Conference Citadel In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference’s Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, has emerged as a key disruptor in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape. The vociferous criticism of his own party on issues ranging from its euphemism on the region’s special status, abuse of laws, and unwillingness to look at New Delhi eye-to-eye has earned the MP a distinct reputation and huge prominence among the masses.

Ruhullah is now seen as the only firm political leader, weaving a fearlessly unwavering image for himself against adverse challenges and compulsions. His growing clout, fuelled by a significant religious influence among the Shia community, brought the ruling NC to its knees in its traditional bastion, Budgam, after the PDP hopped on the advantage of the MP’s hostility with the party.

Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (ETV Bharat)

He poses a significant challenge to the ruling NC, which is caught between ‘powerlessness’ and public pressure.

Aga Muntazir Mehdi: The Rising Hope For PDP

Aga Muntazir Mehdi’s rise from a political minnow in October in a bypoll win offered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a refreshing hope and revival. His win from the NC’s stronghold owes its push to the acrimony between MP Ruhullah and his party.

The 32-year-old has been crowned as an MLA, and this has given the party, after imploding with the departure of leaders post-2019, a new lease of life. He poses a potential opposition to NC in the future from its former turf.