Yearender 2025: Newsmakers Rise From National Conference Citadel In Jammu Kashmir
Power dynamics witnessed a rejig in 2025 with the rise of key political figures in Jammu and Kashmir, challenging traditional parties and sparking renewed hope.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Srinagar: The ruling National Conference’s Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, has emerged as a key disruptor in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape. The vociferous criticism of his own party on issues ranging from its euphemism on the region’s special status, abuse of laws, and unwillingness to look at New Delhi eye-to-eye has earned the MP a distinct reputation and huge prominence among the masses.
Ruhullah is now seen as the only firm political leader, weaving a fearlessly unwavering image for himself against adverse challenges and compulsions. His growing clout, fuelled by a significant religious influence among the Shia community, brought the ruling NC to its knees in its traditional bastion, Budgam, after the PDP hopped on the advantage of the MP’s hostility with the party.
He poses a significant challenge to the ruling NC, which is caught between ‘powerlessness’ and public pressure.
Aga Muntazir Mehdi: The Rising Hope For PDP
Aga Muntazir Mehdi’s rise from a political minnow in October in a bypoll win offered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a refreshing hope and revival. His win from the NC’s stronghold owes its push to the acrimony between MP Ruhullah and his party.
The 32-year-old has been crowned as an MLA, and this has given the party, after imploding with the departure of leaders post-2019, a new lease of life. He poses a potential opposition to NC in the future from its former turf.
Even the win made Mehbooba Mufti upbeat to launch a youth outreach to leverage issues like unemployment and skewed reservation policy against the government for making a potent comeback.
Devyani Singh Rana: Fulfilling a Legacy
It wasn’t by choice but by a promise to fulfil her father’s ‘last wish’ that pushed Devyani Singh Rana into electoral politics. But the young woman set a sort of record as she registered her maiden electoral mark from Nagrota with a margin of over 24,000 votes.
Before baptising into politics, the BJP politician had studied economics in Los Angeles and was taking baby steps into her family’s business empire.
The National Conference had fielded a woman candidate against Devyani, yet she made history by following in her father’s shoes.
Her father, Devendra Rana, once a senior leader of the National Conference and close aide of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, won the 2024 J&K assembly election on a BJP ticket with a margin of 30,000 votes.
But fate had decided something else for him, as he died before he could be administered the oath in October 2024, paving the way for Devyani to carry forward his legacy.
