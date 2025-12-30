Yearender 2025: NDA's Sweeping Victory In Bihar and How 'Tiger' Nitish Became CM For Record 10th Time
If a movie were to be made on the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, it would have been aptly named 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 30, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST
By Dev Raj
Patna: The Bihar elections can always give Bollywood thrillers a run for their money. They have all the required drama, dialogues, stars, suspense, comedy, and violence that churn up hit movies in the country; the only difference is that they are real. The cacophony generated by politicians and their supporters serves as the background score. The Assembly polls held in the state in November 2025 were no different, and as the year ends, it is apt to take a look at this election that
As in the movies, the poll script had two important sides. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) including the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha was led by the ageing, 74-year-old chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was said to be not keeping well. He was, in fact, said to be fading politically and facing popular anti-incumbency.
On the other side was the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by young challenger (to Nitish) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, assisted by the Congress, the Left parties, and a few smaller ones.
The contest was said to be a tight one. Some gave NDA an edge while others asserted that INDIA had the upper hand. The protagonists of both alliances made the right noises about development, employment, industries, migration, education, infrastructure, electricity, and drinking water.
Bihar polls are always important nationally because various factors pertaining to castes, communities, generations, development, poverty, leadership, a highly politicalised and politically-aware public are always in play.
The Assembly election was also important because four states – Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and one Union territory, Puducherry – are going to the polls in 2026. Bihar was treated as a precursor or semi-final to them. Whichever side won would go into the next year's polls with much vigour and enthusiasm.
Meanwhile, both sides started rallying their supporters behind them, primed their voters, chalked out strategies, and put their best foot forward. The plot started progressing rapidly from May-June, though the elections were held in two phases in November.
While Nitish had two strong friends from the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his side, Tejashwi banked on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others from regional parties outside the state.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls came as an unexpected turn in the poll thriller in June in the run-up to the elections. The Opposition parties soon joined the flanks to protest the Election Commission's (EC) decision.
A Bihar bandh, demonstrations, and sit-in protests were followed by Rahul's Voter Adhikar Yatra across Bihar. Members of the INDIA bloc also pitched in. The move attracted a large crowd everywhere. Midway, it turned into a protest against various other ills pertaining to agriculture, employment, industries and development. The yatra (tour) helped build the Opposition’s momentum for the polls.
The NDA focused on development, launching and augmenting various welfare schemes as the elections approached. It also harped on the ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or the law of the jungle) during the RJD reign in the state from 1990 to 2005--also known as the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi era.
Election and Voters
The SIR final electoral roll was published on September 30, containing 7.42 crore electors, down 47 lakh from 7.89 crore electors in the pre-SIR rolls. This paved the way for the announcement of polls, which the EC did on October 6.
Voting was held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes on November 14. The contesting alliances and parties shifted gears – holding rallies and attacking each other by the day, along with internal meetings, as well as media briefings in the evenings.
All of them claimed victory, while the voters churned up another record – around 67.14 percent of them turned out to exercise their franchise – the highest in the state since Independence. The turnout of women voters was 71.8 percent – much more than the 62.9 percent turnout of male voters. The women also surpassed men in absolute figures. The Assembly election was also claimed to be the safest poll ever, with no voting day deaths or repolls.
The results – Tiger zinda hai (The tiger is alive)
If a movie were to be made on the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, it would have been aptly named 'Tiger Zinda Hai', because Nitish, who was written off in the run-up to the polls, led the NDA to an astounding victory – 202 seats in the House of 243. The BJP won 89, JDU 85, LJP 19, HAMS 5, and RLM 4 seats.
The Opposition INDIA block was limited to just 35 seats – the RJD could win only 25, Congress 6, CPIML 2, and one each by CPM and the Indian Inclusive Party. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM won five, while the Bahujan Samajwadi Party grabbed one.
For many, including several NDA leaders, the results came as a surprise. They were expecting a victory, but not this big. The exit polls had also predicted a win, but not this huge. Even Amit Shah, fondly called the ‘Chanakya of the BJP’, had told party-workers to aim at winning 160 seats.
But the results reminded people that the adages like 'Sher bhale hi boodha ho jaye’, shikar karna nahi bhoolta' (A lion may get old, but never forgets to hunt) still hold water. On the counting day, it appeared that Nitish had not only roared but pounced upon the opponents and devoured them with relish.
But a thoughtful evaluation revealed that he had worked hard to prepare for the big fight. In the run-up to the elections, he had taken several welfare decisions like enhancing the social security pensions for various categories from Rs 400 to Rs 1100 per month, 125 units of free electricity for all households, and increasing the salaries and honorariums for the workers engaged in different government schemes.
Nitish followed them up with the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana – a masterstroke in which Rs 10,000 for one woman in each household to start a vocation or business, along with a promise to provide Rs 2 lakh more if they do well.
He quickly ensured that the announcement was implemented. By the time voting happened, around 1.4 crore women had already received Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts (the figure has gone up to 1.6 crore now).
A majority of the beneficiaries were members of Jeevika (popular name of the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project) women self-help groups to promote livelihood in villages. It was started with the help of World Bank funds in 2006. At present, there are around 10.6 lakh such groups functioning in 34,043 villages in 534 blocks across all 38 districts across the state with around 1.4 crore members.
Nitish has always patronised and paid special attention to Jeevika Didis (as Jeevika SHG members are called), cultivating them as a significant and enormous voting bloc spanning across castes and communities.
The chief minister also took several other steps targeting and benefiting almost every section of society, and wooed them for the polls.
While Opposition INDIA promised to do more and mentioned them in its manifesto, the voters chose to believe Nitish for his track record of keeping his word, be it employment, infrastructure, tap water supply, drains, toilets or other development schemes.
The NDA also had much better coordination in comparison to INDIA, and it reflected from the top to the bottom. Everything fell into place by the time the election campaign reached its last stages.
Vote Share Figures
If we see the 2025 Assembly election results through the prism of the vote percentage of the two main alliances, it reflects the trend of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the NDA had a vote share of 47.23 percent and won 30 out of 40 constituencies in the state. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc got 39.21 percent of the polled votes and won nine seats.
In the 2025 Assembly poll, the NDA vote share was 46.53 percent, a bit lower than the Lok Sabha election, and clinched 202 out of 243 seats, while INDIA vote share slipped more in comparison to 37.70 per cent and could win just 35 seats.
However, the silver lining for the RJD, which led the INDIA bloc in Bihar, was that its vote share increased to 23 percent in the Assembly poll in comparison to 22.14 percent in the last year’s Lok Sabha election in the state.
The Future Of NDA And INDIA Parties
With the favourable results leading to the formation of the new government and Nitish functioning with much gusto, the NDA parties are upbeat. Nitish has come up with his ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar – III’ for inclusive and all-round development of the state; the governance seems to be on the right track.
The BJP, which emerged as the largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections for the first time, managed to wrest the much important home department, which includes the police, state intelligence, and prisons, from Nitish. He had never parted with it in his 20 years as a chief minister. The weakened, truncated Opposition has put up a dispirited picture so far, and has been unable to raise its voice over issues of the people.
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav bunked the House on three important days in its short, five-day winter session. He was not present during Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s address to a joint sitting of the bicameral legislature, the debate on it, as well as the tabling of the second supplementary budget and the debate on it.
Tejashwi went to Europe for a vacation in the first week of December and is yet to return. Senior RJD leader and former MP Shivanand Tiwari condemned his absence and suggested that he should return immediately and tour Bihar to instil confidence and enthusiasm among the party workers and supporters.
The Congress, with just six Assembly seats in its kitty, is also currently painting a dismal picture, with infighting among the leaders and the workers protesting the Bihar leadership. The Left parties are trying to stand up once again after the humiliating loss and are making efforts to launch agitations over people’s issues.
2026 will make it clear whether the Opposition rises again to make the democracy complete and lend strength to the voice of the people.
Read More: