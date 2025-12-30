ETV Bharat / state

Yearender 2025: NDA's Sweeping Victory In Bihar and How 'Tiger' Nitish Became CM For Record 10th Time

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Bihar elections can always give Bollywood thrillers a run for their money. They have all the required drama, dialogues, stars, suspense, comedy, and violence that churn up hit movies in the country; the only difference is that they are real. The cacophony generated by politicians and their supporters serves as the background score. The Assembly polls held in the state in November 2025 were no different, and as the year ends, it is apt to take a look at this election that

As in the movies, the poll script had two important sides. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) including the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha was led by the ageing, 74-year-old chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was said to be not keeping well. He was, in fact, said to be fading politically and facing popular anti-incumbency.

On the other side was the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by young challenger (to Nitish) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, assisted by the Congress, the Left parties, and a few smaller ones.

Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for the second phase of the Bihar assembly election, in Jehanabad on Nov 11, 2025. (ANI)

The contest was said to be a tight one. Some gave NDA an edge while others asserted that INDIA had the upper hand. The protagonists of both alliances made the right noises about development, employment, industries, migration, education, infrastructure, electricity, and drinking water.

Bihar polls are always important nationally because various factors pertaining to castes, communities, generations, development, poverty, leadership, a highly politicalised and politically-aware public are always in play.

The Assembly election was also important because four states – Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and one Union territory, Puducherry – are going to the polls in 2026. Bihar was treated as a precursor or semi-final to them. Whichever side won would go into the next year's polls with much vigour and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, both sides started rallying their supporters behind them, primed their voters, chalked out strategies, and put their best foot forward. The plot started progressing rapidly from May-June, though the elections were held in two phases in November.

While Nitish had two strong friends from the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his side, Tejashwi banked on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others from regional parties outside the state.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls came as an unexpected turn in the poll thriller in June in the run-up to the elections. The Opposition parties soon joined the flanks to protest the Election Commission's (EC) decision.

A Bihar bandh, demonstrations, and sit-in protests were followed by Rahul's Voter Adhikar Yatra across Bihar. Members of the INDIA bloc also pitched in. The move attracted a large crowd everywhere. Midway, it turned into a protest against various other ills pertaining to agriculture, employment, industries and development. The yatra (tour) helped build the Opposition’s momentum for the polls.

PM Narendra Modi being felicitated at the BJP headquarters after the victory of the NDA in Bihar Assembly election 2025, in New Delhi on Nov 14, 2025. (ANI)

The NDA focused on development, launching and augmenting various welfare schemes as the elections approached. It also harped on the ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or the law of the jungle) during the RJD reign in the state from 1990 to 2005--also known as the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi era.

Election and Voters

The SIR final electoral roll was published on September 30, containing 7.42 crore electors, down 47 lakh from 7.89 crore electors in the pre-SIR rolls. This paved the way for the announcement of polls, which the EC did on October 6.

Voting was held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes on November 14. The contesting alliances and parties shifted gears – holding rallies and attacking each other by the day, along with internal meetings, as well as media briefings in the evenings.

All of them claimed victory, while the voters churned up another record – around 67.14 percent of them turned out to exercise their franchise – the highest in the state since Independence. The turnout of women voters was 71.8 percent – much more than the 62.9 percent turnout of male voters. The women also surpassed men in absolute figures. The Assembly election was also claimed to be the safest poll ever, with no voting day deaths or repolls.

The results – Tiger zinda hai (The tiger is alive)

If a movie were to be made on the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, it would have been aptly named 'Tiger Zinda Hai', because Nitish, who was written off in the run-up to the polls, led the NDA to an astounding victory – 202 seats in the House of 243. The BJP won 89, JDU 85, LJP 19, HAMS 5, and RLM 4 seats.