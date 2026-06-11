ETV Bharat / state

Year On, Parents Of 15-Year-Old Victim Of AI171 Crash Yet To Overcome Loss

Sureshbhai recalls the events of the day. "I asked my son to hand over lunch to his mother. I drive an auto-rickshaw and left Meghaninagar to drop a passenger in Shahibaug. Within minutes, I reached Shahibaug and heard a loud explosion. I rushed to my wife's tea stall. There was heavy fire and smoke, and I couldn't do anything".

Akash had been to Sitaben's shop to deliver lunch to her when he was killed as the aircraft came crashing down seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad airport.

Sureshbhai, an auto-rickshaw driver and Sitaben, who sold tea near BJ Medical College hostel were among the several of those on the ground who lost their loved ones in the crash. Sitaben suffered burn injuries on her hand and the scar brings back haunting memories of the day when she lost her beloved Akash.

Ahmedabad : It has been an year since the tragic AI171 crash that claimed nearly 260 lives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. For, Sureshbhai Metriya and his wife Sitaben, the day was the worst-ever of their lives as they lost their 15-year-old son, Akash in the tragedy.

He said, "A little later, my nephew called me and asked my whereabouts. I told him I was at the plane crash site. He asked me where Akash was as he was looking for him."

Sureshbhai said around 15 minutes later, his nephew called him again and asked him to rush to the Civil Hospital. "I went to the Civil Hospital, and my nephew said Akash had been taken for a postmortem. Hearing the word "postmortem," the ground beneath my feet slipped and I realized my son was no longer alive," he said.

Sureshbhai said bodies were being brought to the Civil Hospital and they were charred beyond recognition. He said Sitaben was taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. "Later, my son's body was taken for postmortem. The police wouldn't let us in, saying I would be given the report within 72 hours. We stayed at the Civil Hospital and after 72 hours, Akash's body was handed over to us. We performed his last rites. However, for 15 to 20 days, I did not inform my wife of Akash's demise as she she was injured and was admitted to the hospital," Sureshbhai said.

The tail of the ill-fated aircraft (ETV Bharat)

A year has passed since the tragedy and Sureshbhai has built a temple in his home in Akash's memory. He said, "My 15-year-old son is no longer in this world, but his memories are with us. We light a lamp around his photo everyday. My dream was to educate my son and he studied well. We wanted him to get a good job and work hard to reach a high position."

Sureshbhai recalls Akash used to tell him and his wife that they would not have to work once he grows up. He said Sitaben has not been able to overcome the grief of her son's death. "She cries everyday, remembering Akash. She went to save Akash but could not. And it is extremely traumatising for her. Both of us cannot sleep and keep remembering our son. Without him, our home doesn't feel like home," Sureshbhai said with tears in his eyes.