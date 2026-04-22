ETV Bharat / state

Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Bhavnagar Woman, Who Lost Husband, Son, Still In Trauma, Wants To Meet PM Modi

Bhavnagar: One year has passed since the Pahalgam terror attack, but the grief of Kirenben Parmar, who travelled to Jammu and Kashmir for a family vacation, still remains intense. Her husband Yatishbhai and 17-year-old son Smit were among the 26 people who were killed during the attack.

For Kiranben, witnessing her husband and son being hit by bullets and breathing their last, was a harrowing moment and the incident continues to haunt her till now. Kiranben said the episode traumatises her even though 12 months have passed. Despite her grief, Kiranben expressed her gratitude to the government for taking action against the culprits.

A photo of Kirenben with her husband and son during the Jammu and Kashmir trip (Special Arrangement)

Yatishbhai, a resident of Kaliyabid area in Bhavnagar city, had gone to Pahalgam for a trip along with his wife and son. However, what was meant to be a joyful trip turned into unimaginable tragedy leaving the family shattered. On April 22, 2025, terrorists launched an attack on the tourists, opening fire indiscriminately. Yatishbhai and Smit had succumbed to their injuries on the spot.