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Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Bhavnagar Woman, Who Lost Husband, Son, Still In Trauma, Wants To Meet PM Modi

What was meant to be a joyful trip turned into unimaginable tragedy for Kiranben, who lost her husband and 17-year-old son in Pahalgam terror attack.

Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Bhavnagar Woman, Who Lost Husband, Son, Still In Grief, Wants To Meet PM
Bereaved family members (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bhavnagar: One year has passed since the Pahalgam terror attack, but the grief of Kirenben Parmar, who travelled to Jammu and Kashmir for a family vacation, still remains intense. Her husband Yatishbhai and 17-year-old son Smit were among the 26 people who were killed during the attack.

For Kiranben, witnessing her husband and son being hit by bullets and breathing their last, was a harrowing moment and the incident continues to haunt her till now. Kiranben said the episode traumatises her even though 12 months have passed. Despite her grief, Kiranben expressed her gratitude to the government for taking action against the culprits.

Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Bhavnagar Woman, Who Lost Husband, Son, Still In Grief, Wants To Meet PM
A photo of Kirenben with her husband and son during the Jammu and Kashmir trip (Special Arrangement)

Yatishbhai, a resident of Kaliyabid area in Bhavnagar city, had gone to Pahalgam for a trip along with his wife and son. However, what was meant to be a joyful trip turned into unimaginable tragedy leaving the family shattered. On April 22, 2025, terrorists launched an attack on the tourists, opening fire indiscriminately. Yatishbhai and Smit had succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Bhavnagar Woman, Who Lost Husband, Son, Still In Grief, Wants To Meet PM
Gujarat CM had expressed condolences to the bereaved family members (ETV Bharat)

Following the deaths of the father and son, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Bhavnagar to pay his tributes and offer condolences to Kirenben.

Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Bhavnagar Woman, Who Lost Husband, Son, Still In Grief, Wants To Meet PM
Group photo of Parmar family during the Jammu and Kashmir trip (Special Arrangement)

"It is exactly one year since the incident occurred but I have never forgotten that day or the tragic events that unfolded. Coping with the tragedy has been extremely challenging and difficult for me and my entire family," said Kirenben, who is currently staying at her brother-in-law's residence along with her elder son, Abhishek.

"We are very pleased that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Operation Sindoor' against the terrorists. We have also received financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the government as promised," she added.

Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Bhavnagar Woman, Who Lost Husband, Son, Still In Grief, Wants To Meet PM
Family members grieving the deaths (ETV Bharat)

Kiranben said her health condition has deteriorated over the last one year and she still suffers acute mental stress. For the last three to four days, she has also been experiencing chest pain and undergoing treatment at a hospital. "I appeal to PM Modi for a job for my elder son. If he could secure a job, it would greatly alleviate my worries. I also wish to meet him in person at least once," she said.

Also Read

  1. One Year Of Pahalgam Terror Attack : Honouring Victims, Strengthening Resolve
  2. Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: PM Modi Remembers Victims, Says India 'Will Never Bow To Any Form Of Terror'

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PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK ANNIVERSARY
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