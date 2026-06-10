ETV Bharat / state

Year After AI 171 Tragedy, Youth Who Shot Video Of Crash, Prays Such Incidents Do Not Recur

Aravalli: Aryan Ansari was on the terrace of a building near Ahmedabad airport, casually filming planes to show his friends. But, what he ended up recording was the moment Air India’s Dreamliner 787-8 crashed and burst into flames. The footage went viral across the country and the world. Aryan still tries to comprehend what happened that day and prays to God that such events do not recur.

On June 12, 2025, the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building in the Meghaninagar area near the airport, just 32 seconds after takeoff. A total of 260 people lost their lives in this plane crash, including 241 of the 242 passengers on board and 19 on the ground. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and three women from Aravalli district were among the dead.

Aryan (17), from Khanpur village in Megharaj taluka of Aravalli district, witnessed the crash and also recorded it. Aryan, who had come to visit his father in Meghaninagar area of ​​Ahmedabad, was standing on the roof of his house when he spotted the aircraft flying at low altitude.