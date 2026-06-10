Year After AI 171 Tragedy, Youth Who Shot Video Of Crash, Prays Such Incidents Do Not Recur
Aryan (17), from Khanpur village in Megharaj taluka of Aravalli district, witnessed the crash and also recorded it on his mobile phone.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Aravalli: Aryan Ansari was on the terrace of a building near Ahmedabad airport, casually filming planes to show his friends. But, what he ended up recording was the moment Air India’s Dreamliner 787-8 crashed and burst into flames. The footage went viral across the country and the world. Aryan still tries to comprehend what happened that day and prays to God that such events do not recur.
On June 12, 2025, the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building in the Meghaninagar area near the airport, just 32 seconds after takeoff. A total of 260 people lost their lives in this plane crash, including 241 of the 242 passengers on board and 19 on the ground. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and three women from Aravalli district were among the dead.
Aryan (17), from Khanpur village in Megharaj taluka of Aravalli district, witnessed the crash and also recorded it. Aryan, who had come to visit his father in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad, was standing on the roof of his house when he spotted the aircraft flying at low altitude.
Aryan recorded a video of the aircraft on his mobile phone. He could not record much as the aircraft crashed and burst into flames. The footage on Aryan's mobile went viral on social media and soon aviation experts started analysing it for details.
“I thought it was landing because it suddenly started going down,” Aryan had said. “But then flames erupted, and it exploded. I got scared and showed the video to my sister and father.” The clip he recorded quickly went viral on social media, becoming one of the earliest visuals of the disaster.
Aryan recently passed his Class XII exams. A year ago, he had been to Ahmedabad to visit his father and witnessed the horrific accident. For a young mind, the crash was a shock which still haunts him. "As the incident is about to mark one year, I pray to God that such tragic events do not occur again and all citizens of my country remains safe," he said.
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