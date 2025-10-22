Karnataka CM's Son Yathindra Says Father In Final Phase Of Political Career, Backs Satish Jarkiholi As Successor
He praised Minister Satish Jarkiholi, calling him a rare leader committed to ideology and principles.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
Chikkodi (Belagavi): Karnataka MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said that his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is in the final phase of his political career. Speaking at a public event in Kappalaguddi village of Raibag taluk in Belagavi district, Yathindra made a striking remark that has stirred fresh political discussion in the state.
“My father is in the last stage of his political journey. At this time, he needs leaders with progressive and ideological commitment to guide him. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility,” Yathindra said, addressing the gathering.
He praised Minister Satish Jarkiholi, calling him a rare leader committed to ideology and principles. “Such leaders are hard to find today. But Jarkiholi has shown that commitment, and I hope he continues in the same way. I believe he will guide young leaders and all those who believe in Congress' ideology,” Yathindra added.
Yathindra: “Siddaramaiah Will Not Contest In 2028”
Later, speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yathindra made another revealing statement.
“My father will not contest the 2028 elections. There are several leaders who believe in secular principles and Congress. Satish Jarkiholi can lead all of them. If there is anyone capable of filling Siddaramaiah’s position, it is definitely Satish Jarkiholi,” he said.
Responding to questions about his earlier statement, Yathindra clarified that his father’s “final phase” remark was not meant literally.
“When I said it’s his last phase, it doesn’t mean he is retiring tomorrow. I said it in the context of the 2028 elections,” he explained.
He also stressed that his comments were not about political succession.
“I didn’t talk about political heirship. My point was that ideological leaders should take charge. My father believes in social justice, and Satish Jarkiholi also stands on similar ideological ground. So, after 2028, we need leaders like him to take the movement forward,” he said.
When asked if Satish Jarkiholi could become the next Chief Minister, Yathindra responded cautiously.
“There are many capable leaders who can become CM. The decision will be taken by MLAs and the party high command. Right now, there is no discussion about changing the Chief Minister,” he clarified.
Yathindra dismissed the recent speculation over a “November revolution” within the Congress.
“These are just rumours. There is no talk of leadership change within the party,” he said firmly.
With these remarks, Yathindra Siddaramaiah has sparked a new round of political debate, while also subtly indicating that the Congress may soon begin preparing for a post-Siddaramaiah era — one potentially guided by Satish Jarkiholi’s ideological leadership.
Who is Satish Jarkiholi?
Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi is a senior Congress leader from Belagavi (Belgaum) district in north Karnataka and a member of the politically influential Jarkiholi family. He was born into a prominent sugarcane-farming household and built a long career in state politics: he served as a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council (1998–2008) and has been the MLA from Yemakanmardi (also spelt Yamakanmardi) since 2008, winning assembly elections in 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2023—effectively four straight terms in the assembly. Over the years, he has held several ministerial portfolios: Minister of State for Textiles (2004–05), Small Scale Industries, Excise in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, Forest & Environment in the H. D. Kumaraswamy ministry (Dec 2018–July 2019), and, more recently, Public Works (PWD) in the Siddaramaiah government. He has also served in party posts such as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.
The Jarkiholis (including Satish) come from the Nayaka/Valmiki community commonly identified in reporting as a Scheduled Tribe group in the Belagavi area—an identity that shapes their local political base. His declared election affidavits show substantial assets; according to Association for Democratic Reforms / MyNeta profiles, his self-declared movable and immovable assets ran into many crores (the 2023 affidavit shows roughly ₹175 crore as total declared assets), and local reporting has noted high-value possessions such as private helicopters owned for political and administrative mobility.
Politically, Satish is widely described as a close ally of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a key north-Karnataka leader for the Congress — a party loyalist with significant regional organisational clout, which has at times put him at the centre of intra-party power discussions and media attention.