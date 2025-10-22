ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM's Son Yathindra Says Father In Final Phase Of Political Career, Backs Satish Jarkiholi As Successor

Chikkodi (Belagavi): Karnataka MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said that his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is in the final phase of his political career. Speaking at a public event in Kappalaguddi village of Raibag taluk in Belagavi district, Yathindra made a striking remark that has stirred fresh political discussion in the state.

“My father is in the last stage of his political journey. At this time, he needs leaders with progressive and ideological commitment to guide him. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility,” Yathindra said, addressing the gathering.

He praised Minister Satish Jarkiholi, calling him a rare leader committed to ideology and principles. “Such leaders are hard to find today. But Jarkiholi has shown that commitment, and I hope he continues in the same way. I believe he will guide young leaders and all those who believe in Congress' ideology,” Yathindra added.

Yathindra: “Siddaramaiah Will Not Contest In 2028”

Later, speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yathindra made another revealing statement.

“My father will not contest the 2028 elections. There are several leaders who believe in secular principles and Congress. Satish Jarkiholi can lead all of them. If there is anyone capable of filling Siddaramaiah’s position, it is definitely Satish Jarkiholi,” he said.

Responding to questions about his earlier statement, Yathindra clarified that his father’s “final phase” remark was not meant literally.

“When I said it’s his last phase, it doesn’t mean he is retiring tomorrow. I said it in the context of the 2028 elections,” he explained.

He also stressed that his comments were not about political succession.

“I didn’t talk about political heirship. My point was that ideological leaders should take charge. My father believes in social justice, and Satish Jarkiholi also stands on similar ideological ground. So, after 2028, we need leaders like him to take the movement forward,” he said.