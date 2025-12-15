Yasmin Arimbra: The 'Mother Of 64 Divyangs' Who Won Kerala Civic Polls With Biggest Ever Margin
Behind the massive victory in civic body polls, lies years of planned development work and constant focus on women empowerment and upliftment of the marginalised.
Malappuram: "We are not people who want to beg. No one is willing to offer us a job because we are visually impaired. If we had work, we would not be forced to plead like this..." With pain in heart, a group of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) once narrated their ordeal before Yasmin Arimbra. For Yasmin, this was not just a conversation. That very moment, she made a lifelong commitment that later earned her the title of "Amma" (mother) among dozens of differently-abled children whose lives she could transform over the years.
Yasmin scripted history in the recently concluded Kerala local body elections, winning it by the largest victory margin ever. Contesting as an Indian Union Muslim League candidate for the Malappuram District Panchayat, she won from the Cheroor Division by a record margin of 33,668 votes, using party symbol 'Ladder' (Koni). Many voters said her victory was not just because of the development works she undertook, but also in the trust she built by focusing on women empowerment and standing with the marginalised people.
Yasmin's Journey So Far
A social worker, agricultural entrepreneur and sitting District Panchayat member, Yasmin's popularity did not come overnight. Her journey to success was shaped by understanding the pain of the poor, supporting vulnerable sections and working consistently at the grassroots level through systematic development activities carried out over the years.
Born in Tennala Panchayat in Malappuram district, Yasmin had not completed her school education initially. Through hard work and self-study, she later went on to earn a postgraduate degree. After becoming a Panchayat member, she played a key role in transforming Tennala village by focusing on inclusive development.
"Development is not just about building roads and canals, but we have to ensure upliftment of marginalised communities," she told ETV Bharat.
One of Yasmin's most impactful initiatives was a first-of-its-kind project in Kerala that provided vocational training and employment opportunities for visually impaired persons in Perumanna Klari Panchayat. As part of the project, a special skill centre was set up to train PwDs, especially the visually impaired.
"We first ask what kind of work they are comfortable doing and then provide jobs accordingly. In the first phase, we are training them to assemble bicycle parts. They are paid a monthly salary based on their work," Yasmin said.
She said the project, implemented in the Nannambra Division, benefits PwDs across the district. Nearly 30 people are trained at a time.
As a District Panchayat member from Nannambra Division, Yasmin implemented several development projects over the last five years. She said these efforts led to her decisive victory, with the UDF winning all 33 seats without opposition.
Her projects include a children's park, a separate park for senior citizens, exercise facilities, evening seating areas, a cultural stage and a health club for women. She also highlighted yoga facilities, a nature park in Ozhur, and a focus on education, including setting up Hi-Tech labs. During her tenure, she spent Rs five crore on education and implemented development projects worth around Rs 26 crore.
Yasmin's public life took a major turn in 2010 when she joined the Kudumbashree Mission. In 2012, when she became the CDS Chairperson, she organised over 500 women to cultivate paddy on fallow land. Soon, she became the Managing Director of Tennala Agro Producing Company, which marketed 'Tennala Rice'. The initiative, which came to be known as 'Rice Revolution', gained global attention.
'Mother' To 64 Challenged Kids
Yasmin also runs a school named 'Blooms', exclusively for specially-abled children. Currently, the school has 64 children, many of whom were either abandoned or had parents who were unable to take care of them. Locals often refer to Yasmin as the 'Amma' of these children, as she takes full responsibility for their education, care and well-being. Not only this, all expenses of this school, including teachers' salaries, are borne by Yasmin.
Over the years, she has received several honours, including Best CDS Chairperson in the State, Kairali's Jwala Award, Asianet's Sthree Sakthi, Manorama's Pennoruma, and the Chittilappilly Foundation Award.
Asked about future plans, Yasmin said, "My aim is to focus more on agriculture, education and tourism development in Cheroor Division. I believe this place has great potential and it needs further basic infrastructure development."
For many in Malappuram, Yasmin is more than just a political leader. The resounding victory in the polls is a testament to that.
