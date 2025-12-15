ETV Bharat / state

Yasmin Arimbra: The 'Mother Of 64 Divyangs' Who Won Kerala Civic Polls With Biggest Ever Margin

Malappuram: "We are not people who want to beg. No one is willing to offer us a job because we are visually impaired. If we had work, we would not be forced to plead like this..." With pain in heart, a group of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) once narrated their ordeal before Yasmin Arimbra. For Yasmin, this was not just a conversation. That very moment, she made a lifelong commitment that later earned her the title of "Amma" (mother) among dozens of differently-abled children whose lives she could transform over the years.

Yasmin scripted history in the recently concluded Kerala local body elections, winning it by the largest victory margin ever. Contesting as an Indian Union Muslim League candidate for the Malappuram District Panchayat, she won from the Cheroor Division by a record margin of 33,668 votes, using party symbol 'Ladder' (Koni). Many voters said her victory was not just because of the development works she undertook, but also in the trust she built by focusing on women empowerment and standing with the marginalised people.

Yasmin's Journey So Far

A social worker, agricultural entrepreneur and sitting District Panchayat member, Yasmin's popularity did not come overnight. Her journey to success was shaped by understanding the pain of the poor, supporting vulnerable sections and working consistently at the grassroots level through systematic development activities carried out over the years.

Born in Tennala Panchayat in Malappuram district, Yasmin had not completed her school education initially. Through hard work and self-study, she later went on to earn a postgraduate degree. After becoming a Panchayat member, she played a key role in transforming Tennala village by focusing on inclusive development.

"Development is not just about building roads and canals, but we have to ensure upliftment of marginalised communities," she told ETV Bharat.

One of Yasmin's most impactful initiatives was a first-of-its-kind project in Kerala that provided vocational training and employment opportunities for visually impaired persons in Perumanna Klari Panchayat. As part of the project, a special skill centre was set up to train PwDs, especially the visually impaired.

"We first ask what kind of work they are comfortable doing and then provide jobs accordingly. In the first phase, we are training them to assemble bicycle parts. They are paid a monthly salary based on their work," Yasmin said.

She said the project, implemented in the Nannambra Division, benefits PwDs across the district. Nearly 30 people are trained at a time.