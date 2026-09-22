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Yash Paul Bourney Takes Oath As Justice Of High Court Of J&K And Ladakh

Yash Paul Bourney Takes Oath As Justice Of High Court Of J&K And Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Senior judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney was sworn in Tuesday as a justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a ceremony held at the Chief Justice's Court in the Srinagar wing of the High Court.

Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati administered the oath of office to Bourney during the solemn ceremony.

The appointment warrant was read out by High Court Registrar General MK Sharma, who also conducted the proceedings. Several judges of the High Court attended the ceremony in person, including Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani and Justice Sanjay Parihar.

Yash Paul Bourney Takes Oath As Justice Of High Court Of J&K And Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Shahzad Azeem joined the proceedings virtually from the Jammu wing of the High Court.

The ceremony was also attended by Bourney's family members, relatives and friends.

Among the dignitaries present were Mir Syed Latif, Judicial Member and Head of Department of the Central Administrative Tribunal's Srinagar Bench; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary; M.K. Sinha, ADGP, CID; Achal Sethi, Commissioner Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir; IGP Kashmir; IGP Security; senior advocates; members of the Kashmir Advocates' Association and the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu; law officers; judicial officers and officials of the High Court Registry.