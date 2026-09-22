Yash Paul Bourney Takes Oath As Justice Of High Court Of J&K And Ladakh
Bourney's appointment as justice of the High Court takes its strength to 14 against the sanctioned strength of 25.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Senior judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney was sworn in Tuesday as a justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a ceremony held at the Chief Justice's Court in the Srinagar wing of the High Court.
Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati administered the oath of office to Bourney during the solemn ceremony.
The appointment warrant was read out by High Court Registrar General MK Sharma, who also conducted the proceedings. Several judges of the High Court attended the ceremony in person, including Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani and Justice Sanjay Parihar.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Shahzad Azeem joined the proceedings virtually from the Jammu wing of the High Court.
The ceremony was also attended by Bourney's family members, relatives and friends.
Among the dignitaries present were Mir Syed Latif, Judicial Member and Head of Department of the Central Administrative Tribunal's Srinagar Bench; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary; M.K. Sinha, ADGP, CID; Achal Sethi, Commissioner Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir; IGP Kashmir; IGP Security; senior advocates; members of the Kashmir Advocates' Association and the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu; law officers; judicial officers and officials of the High Court Registry.
The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, issued the notification appointing Bourney as a judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on September 19, 2026.
His elevation brings to the High Court a judicial officer with extensive experience in district judiciary, anti-corruption courts, legal services and judicial administration. Bourney's appointment as justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh takes the strength of the court to 14 against the sanctioned strength of 25 including six additional judges.
Bourney was born on August 25, 1967, in Dadwara village in the Bhaddu area of Billawar in Kathua district. During his judicial career, he served as Principal District and Sessions Judge in Leh, Baramulla, Udhampur and Jammu.
He also held assignments as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, in Srinagar and Jammu. These positions gave him experience in handling cases involving public officials and corruption-related matters.
Bourney has also served in several important institutional positions within the Jammu and Kashmir judicial system.
He was Member Secretary of the J&K Legal Services Authority, where he was associated with the administration of legal aid and access to justice initiatives.
He later served as Registrar Vigilance in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He also headed the J&K Judicial Academy as its director.
After serving as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, Bourney was appointed on deputation as a member of the J&K Special Tribunal in Jammu.
He was serving on the Special Tribunal immediately before his elevation to the High Court.
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