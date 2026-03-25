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Yamunotri Temple Committee Says Entry Decisions On Non-Sanatani Visitors Rest With Government

The temple authorities welcome all pilgrims who come for religious purposes and will continue to do so.

Yamunotri Temple Committee Says Entry Decisions On Non-Sanatani Visitors Rest With Government
Yamunotri Dham. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 25, 2026 at 3:16 AM IST

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Uttarkashi: The Yamunotri Temple Committee on Tuesday clarified that any decision regarding who can enter the shrine rests solely with the government. The statement comes amidst the ongoing debate over banning the entry of non-Sanatani individuals into Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines.

The committee held a meeting on Tuesday, March 24 and the spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal said that the Yamunotri pilgrimage has been open for devotees since time immemorial and that the temple welcomes all devotees who visit.

“Traditionally, only followers of Sanatan Dharma visit the shrine. If non-Sanatani individuals come, it is the government’s responsibility to regulate or restrict their entry,” Uniyal said.

He added that the committee had been receiving multiple media queries following reports of decisions regarding entry restrictions at other Char Dham shrines including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Gangotri, which prompted the meeting to clarify its position.

Reiterating the committee’s stand, Uniyal said that the temple authorities welcome all pilgrims who come for religious purposes and will continue to do so. However, if individuals visit the region for tourism, it is up to the government to determine their access and purpose of visit.

He also pointed out that the registration process for Char Dham pilgrims is managed by the government, and therefore, ensuring compliance with any entry norms is also the government’s responsibility.

The Char Dham Yatra is set to begin soon, with the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri opening on April 19, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23.

Read More:

  1. Yamunotri Dham To Open Doors At 12.35 PM On April 19, On Akshaya Tritiya
  2. Char Dham Yatra 2026: Preparations Begin; Uttarakhand Govt Keeps Helicopter Fares Unchanged
  3. Following Gangotri's Lead, Yamunotri Dham To Bar 'Non-Sanatanis' During Char Dham Yatra

TAGGED:

YAMNOTRI TEMPLE COMMITTEE
NON SANATANIS BANCHAR DHAM
UTTARAKHAND CHAR DHAM YATRA
SANATAN DHARMA
CHAR DHAM YATRA

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