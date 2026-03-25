ETV Bharat / state

Yamunotri Temple Committee Says Entry Decisions On Non-Sanatani Visitors Rest With Government

Uttarkashi: The Yamunotri Temple Committee on Tuesday clarified that any decision regarding who can enter the shrine rests solely with the government. The statement comes amidst the ongoing debate over banning the entry of non-Sanatani individuals into Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines.

The committee held a meeting on Tuesday, March 24 and the spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal said that the Yamunotri pilgrimage has been open for devotees since time immemorial and that the temple welcomes all devotees who visit.

“Traditionally, only followers of Sanatan Dharma visit the shrine. If non-Sanatani individuals come, it is the government’s responsibility to regulate or restrict their entry,” Uniyal said.

He added that the committee had been receiving multiple media queries following reports of decisions regarding entry restrictions at other Char Dham shrines including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Gangotri, which prompted the meeting to clarify its position.