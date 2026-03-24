Yamunotri Dham To Open Doors At 12.35 PM On April 19, On Akshaya Tritiya
Goddess Yamuna's doli will leave Kharsali at 8.45 am, accompanied by Shani Dev's palanquin, with music and chants.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Uttarkashi: The portals of Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand will be opened to devotees for six months on April 19, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The temple doors will open at 12.35 pm, in accordance with Karka Lagna, under Kritika Nakshatra and Ayushman Yoga, following special puja rituals and traditions.
On Tuesday, on the occasion of Yamuna Jayanti, the auspicious timing for opening the temple gates was determined at Kharsali village, the winter abode of Goddess Yamuna, under the leadership of the Yamunotri Temple Committee.
Temple committee spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal said that prior to this, the doli (palanquin) of Goddess Yamuna will depart from Kharsali village at 8.45 am. Accompanied by traditional musical instruments and chants in praise of the goddess, the doli will proceed towards Yamunotri.
The palanquin of Yamuna's brother, Lord Shani Dev Maharaj (Someshwar Maharaj), will also travel from Kharsali to Yamunotri to bid farewell to his sister.
Meanwhile, the teerth purohits announced the opening of Gangotri Dham on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. The portals of Gangotri Dham will also open for devotees on April 19, on Akshaya Tritiya, for a six-month period.
Winter Abode Of Goddess Yamuna
Goddess Yamuna's winter residence is Kharsali village. After the Yamunotri temple closes for winter, the goddess is worshipped here for six months with full rituals. She is revered as a daughter in this region. During the temple closure, her ceremonial palanquin is welcomed as if she were a daughter returning to her maternal home, and she is bid farewell in the same way when the temple reopens.
Along the Yamunotri route, from Charasu to the final halt at Jankichatti and from Damta to Barkot, small and large hotels, dhabas and restaurants become lively with the influx of pilgrims during the yatra season. With the temple closure, these places fall silent.
As the reopening date approaches, enthusiasm and excitement have returned in the region. Operators of horses, mules and dandi-kandi (palanquin services) along the Yamunotri trekking route also depend on the yatra for their livelihood.
Yamuna Jayanti Celebrated With Great Fervour
Yamuna Jayanti is observed on the Shukla Paksha Shashthi of the Chaitra month, marking the birth of the Yamuna River on Earth. The Padma Purana describes the Yamuna as a destroyer of sins, remover of sorrow and a benefactor.
It is believed that anyone who bathes in the waters of the Yamuna, daughter of the Sun God and sister of Yama, is freed from sins.
Like the Ganga, the Yamuna is not just a river but a source of life.
Both the Ganga and the Yamuna rivers originate in the Uttarkashi district. The Ganga originates from Gomukh at an altitude of about 3,892 metres above sea level, while the Yamuna originates from the Kalindi mountain at an altitude of 4,421 metres.
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