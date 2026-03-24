ETV Bharat / state

Yamunotri Dham To Open Doors At 12.35 PM On April 19, On Akshaya Tritiya

The gates of the Yamunotri temple will open on April 19, marking the start of the six-month pilgrimage season for devotees. ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: The portals of Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand will be opened to devotees for six months on April 19, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The temple doors will open at 12.35 pm, in accordance with Karka Lagna, under Kritika Nakshatra and Ayushman Yoga, following special puja rituals and traditions.

On Tuesday, on the occasion of Yamuna Jayanti, the auspicious timing for opening the temple gates was determined at Kharsali village, the winter abode of Goddess Yamuna, under the leadership of the Yamunotri Temple Committee.

Temple committee spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal said that prior to this, the doli (palanquin) of Goddess Yamuna will depart from Kharsali village at 8.45 am. Accompanied by traditional musical instruments and chants in praise of the goddess, the doli will proceed towards Yamunotri.

The palanquin of Yamuna's brother, Lord Shani Dev Maharaj (Someshwar Maharaj), will also travel from Kharsali to Yamunotri to bid farewell to his sister.

Meanwhile, the teerth purohits announced the opening of Gangotri Dham on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. The portals of Gangotri Dham will also open for devotees on April 19, on Akshaya Tritiya, for a six-month period.

Winter Abode Of Goddess Yamuna

Goddess Yamuna's winter residence is Kharsali village. After the Yamunotri temple closes for winter, the goddess is worshipped here for six months with full rituals. She is revered as a daughter in this region. During the temple closure, her ceremonial palanquin is welcomed as if she were a daughter returning to her maternal home, and she is bid farewell in the same way when the temple reopens.