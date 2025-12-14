Man Arrested A Day Before Wedding For Murder Of His Live-In Partner In Haryana's Yamunanagar
The accused, Bilal, had killed the victim by strangulating her with the seat belt of a car and then beheading her.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
Yamunanagar: A man was arrested a day before his wedding for the alleged murder of his live-in partner at Yamunanagar in Haryana.
Police said the accused, Bilal, a driver by profession and the victim had been staying together for the last two years.
Bilal was to get married on Sunday. Police said the victim had been asking Bilal to marry her. Anticipating that the victim may become an obstacle in his marriage and inform his family of their relationship, Bilal killed her in Bahadurpur village by strangulating her with the seat belt of a car and then beheading her.
Police said the accused removed clothes from the victim's body except for the upper garments and dumped the body in a nursery near the Bahadurpur Gurudwara in Yamunanagar. He then disposed of the victim's head and clothes in a separate location. While police have recovered the torso, search is on to recover the victim's head and clothes.
Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal stated in a press conference on Sunday that the victim was a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She had been in a live-in relationship with Bilal for two years. "Bilal's marriage was scheduled for Sunday, but police tracked the accused and arrested him before that. The girl's father and family have been identified. They will likely identify the body, but confirmation will be based on a DNA sample," he said.
Goyal stated several police teams, working on the case, scanned CCTV cameras installed in the area where the victim's body was found. He said the vehicle in which the victim was murdered was identified based on one of the footages after which the teams zeroed in on Bilal. "The accused had strangled the victim to death with a seat belt, then severed her head with a meat cleaver and threw it in the forest. He dumped the body in Pratap Nagar area. The body was recovered several days ago. Now, search is underway for the head. The accused will be presented in court and taken on seven-day remand," he said.
The SP said the case was quite challenging because the victim's body could not be identified. "The head was missing. However, with the help of CCTV footage, police tracked the accused and arrested him. The police teams involved in the case will be rewarded," he said.
Also Read
Headless Body Of Farmer Found In Rajasthan's Nagaur, Family Alleges Murder