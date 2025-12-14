ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested A Day Before Wedding For Murder Of His Live-In Partner In Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: A man was arrested a day before his wedding for the alleged murder of his live-in partner at Yamunanagar in Haryana.

Police said the accused, Bilal, a driver by profession and the victim had been staying together for the last two years.

Bilal was to get married on Sunday. Police said the victim had been asking Bilal to marry her. Anticipating that the victim may become an obstacle in his marriage and inform his family of their relationship, Bilal killed her in Bahadurpur village by strangulating her with the seat belt of a car and then beheading her.

Police said the accused removed clothes from the victim's body except for the upper garments and dumped the body in a nursery near the Bahadurpur Gurudwara in Yamunanagar. He then disposed of the victim's head and clothes in a separate location. While police have recovered the torso, search is on to recover the victim's head and clothes.