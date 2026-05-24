Yamuna Rejuvenation Gets Major Push As Delhi Govt Approves Projects Worth Rs 1000 Crore
According to a statement by the CM's office, 12 new Decentralized Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) will be established in the Najafgarh region.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government has approved several ambitious projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore related to water management, sewage treatment, and water supply in a bid to make the national capital clean, green, and water-secure.
12 New Sewage Plants For Najafgarh Region
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister announced that 12 new Decentralized Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) will be established in the Najafgarh region. To be built at a cost of approximately Rs 860 crore, these plants will have a combined capacity of 46.5 MGD(million gallons per day).
These projects will be developed under the Central Government's AMRUT Mission. Among these, a DSTP with a capacity of 17 MGD will be installed at Mitraon. Additionally, four DSTPs will be constructed in Kair, Kanganheri, Kakrola, and Dichau Kalan; three in Galibpur, Sarangpur, and Shikarpur; and four in Hasanpur, Jafarpur, Kazipur, and Khera Dabar.
STORY | Delhi govt approves Rs 1,000 crore projects for Yamuna rejuvenation— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2026
In a major push to rejuvenate the heavily polluted Yamuna, the Delhi government has approved projects worth Rs 1,000 crores, including several new sewage treatment plants (STPs), according to a Delhi CMO… pic.twitter.com/67cisCnKOW
These schemes are expected to benefit over 121 unauthorized colonies, 35 villages, and approximately 700,000 people. Furthermore, the discharge of untreated sewage into the Najafgarh Drain will be prevented, thereby giving a significant boost to the cleaning of the Yamuna River as per officials.
40-Year-Old Sewer Line In Trilokpuri To Be Replaced
It is understood that groundwater experts and social mobilizers for rainwater harvesting will also be appointed under the project. Additionally, in the Trilokpuri Assembly constituency, the main trunk sewer line—extending from Amichand Chowk to the old Kalyanpuri Sewage Pumping Station—will be rehabilitated at a cost of approximately Rs 57 crore. This sewer line is over 40 years old and has faced numerous technical malfunctions over time.
Meanwhile, in Rohtas Nagar within the Shahdara Assembly constituency, a new underground reservoir and booster pumping station with a capacity of 0.72 MGD will be established at a cost of approximately Rs 27 crore, thereby strengthening the area's water supply infrastructure.
Upgradation Of Keshavpur STP At A Cost Of Rs 122 Crore
The Chief Minister also announced that the first phase of the Keshavpur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will undergo upgradation. At an estimated cost of Rs 122 crore, the plant's capacity will be increased from 12 MGD to 18 MGD. Through this project, valued at approximately Rs 122 crore, the quality of treated water will be brought in line with the latest standards.
The CM further noted that the project includes provisions for operations and maintenance for a period of 11 years. This initiative will promote the utilization of recycled water and bolster water conservation efforts.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi government's priority is to utilize every available resource in the capital for the welfare and development of the public. She expressed confidence that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi would set an exemplary standard for the nation in the fields of water management, sewage treatment, rainwater harvesting, and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River.
Congratulating the officials, engineers, field staff, and elected representatives of the Delhi Jal Board on these significant projects and decisions, she said that these initiatives would directly benefit millions of citizens and lend renewed strength to the resolve to transform Delhi into a clean, green, and water-secure capital.
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