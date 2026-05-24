ETV Bharat / state

Yamuna Rejuvenation Gets Major Push As Delhi Govt Approves Projects Worth Rs 1000 Crore

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government has approved several ambitious projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore related to water management, sewage treatment, and water supply in a bid to make the national capital clean, green, and water-secure.

12 New Sewage Plants For Najafgarh Region

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister announced that 12 new Decentralized Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) will be established in the Najafgarh region. To be built at a cost of approximately Rs 860 crore, these plants will have a combined capacity of 46.5 MGD(million gallons per day).

These projects will be developed under the Central Government's AMRUT Mission. Among these, a DSTP with a capacity of 17 MGD will be installed at Mitraon. Additionally, four DSTPs will be constructed in Kair, Kanganheri, Kakrola, and Dichau Kalan; three in Galibpur, Sarangpur, and Shikarpur; and four in Hasanpur, Jafarpur, Kazipur, and Khera Dabar.

These schemes are expected to benefit over 121 unauthorized colonies, 35 villages, and approximately 700,000 people. Furthermore, the discharge of untreated sewage into the Najafgarh Drain will be prevented, thereby giving a significant boost to the cleaning of the Yamuna River as per officials.

40-Year-Old Sewer Line In Trilokpuri To Be Replaced