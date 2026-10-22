ETV Bharat / state

Yakub Chacha, A Tailor Has Been Dressing Up Police For 45 Years

Kolhapur: Khaki, the beige coloured uniform, is one that evokes respect and fear, an identity of the police. This uniform, worn by police, is specially cut and stitched by Yakub Shaikh, a 76-year-old tailor, who has been stitching uniforms for the police for 45 years. He is carrying forward the tradition of his family.

Yakub's shop, Modern Men's Wear, is based in Bindu Chowk, Kolhapur. He inherited the skill of tailoring from his father and has mastered the art of tailoring these uniforms. He has been crafting them for everyone from constables to Superintendents and even senior-ranked officers.

Yakub adheres strictly to the official code of conduct regarding police uniforms. He has ensured the sharp, dignified khaki worn by countless police personnel is his own handiwork and doesn't delegate it to his assistants.

Special artisan

Shaikh, an artisan from Kolhapur, has seen the changes in the force and uniforms of the police. In 1981, the then Chief Minister of the state, late Barrister A R Antulay, was the one who changed the police uniform from shorts to full-length trousers.

Yakub Chacha A tailor has been dressing up police for 45 years, a tailor in Kolhapur carrying on family tradition (ETV Bharat)

At that time, there was a demand for stitching these trousers. Yakub’s father was the one who ran this small tailoring stall in the historic Bindu Chowk, and the young Yakub truly learned the craft then. Since it was the first time the police began to wear uniform trousers, it wasn't tough for Yakub to get a grasp of styling the police. With his father’s guidance, he decided to specialise in stitching police uniforms and got onto mastering the trade and art.

'Master' tailor

This required a deep study of the code for the official dress and understanding of the specific ranks, from constables to senior officers. Yakub also then began stitching the variety of insignia and accessories that adorn these official uniforms. Yakub paid meticulous attention to the perfect fit, precise placement of accessories, and the use of high-quality fabric. Soon he gained the designation and label of 'Master', which also earned him a fine reputation even beyond Kolhapur.

Now there are few districts in Maharashtra where villagers only seek jobs in the police and armed forces. Among them are Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, where Yakub's reputation spread. His uniforms brought out a distinct, commanding presence in the officers who wore them, leading to an influx of police personnel at his shop, Modern Tailoring.