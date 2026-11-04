'Yadavs' Support Crucial To Achieve State Govt's Development Goals', Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Reddy said the community's support is crucial for important infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday sought the support of the Yadav community to achieve the development goals set by his government.
Speaking at the Sadar Sammelan, Sri Krishna Sadar Samithi in association with Telangana Government at the NTR Stadium here, he said the Yadavs' support is crucial for important infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state. He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the festival and also declared it as a 'state festival'.
The event showcased the traditions, culture, and unity of the Yadav community. It featured impressive displays of prize buffaloes brought from different regions, alongside vibrant cultural performances by various artists.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy, and Vakiti Srihari, along with MP Mallu Ravi, Uttar Pradesh MP Dharmendra Yadav, and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, attended the event and spoke about the significance of the Sadar festival and the richness of the community's culture.
Tejashwi hoped that the message of unity of the Yadav community would spread across the entire nation. He advocated for the provision of reservations for all sections of society based on their population. Tejashwi further emphasized a firm commitment to fighting under any circumstances to protect the Constitution and democracy.
శ్రీ కృష్ణ సదర్ సమ్మేళన ఉత్సవ సమితి ఆధ్వర్యంలో నిర్వహించిన “సదర్ సమ్మేళనం” కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్నాను. యాదవ సోదరుల ఆకాంక్షలకు అనుగుణంగా సదర్ సమ్మేళనాన్ని రాష్ట్ర పండుగగా ప్రకటించామని గుర్తు చేశాను. యాదవ సోదరుల ఆత్మగౌరవానికి ఎక్కడా లోటు లేకుండా మా ప్రభుత్వం రాజకీయ, సామాజిక రంగాల్లో సముచిత ప్రాతినిధ్యం కల్పించింది. హైదరాబాద్ నగర అభివృద్ధిలో కీలక పాత్ర పోషించిన యాదవ సోదరులు రాష్ట్ర అభివృద్ధిలోనూ ఐక్యంగా కలిసి రావాలి. అభివృద్ధిలో దేశంలోనే తెలంగాణను నెంబర్ వన్ గా తీర్చిదిద్దడంలో భాగస్వాములు కావాలి. #SadarSammelan— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 4, 2026
Dharmendra remarked that the way the celebrations are organized in Hyderabad is unique, as it is not seen anywhere else in the country. He called upon all people from marginalized and weaker sections of society to remain united.
Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav invited several leaders including Tejashwi, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, and Samajwadi Party MPs Dharam Pal Yadav and Akshay Yadav—to his residence in Jubilee Hills. The leaders from the RJD and the Samajwadi Party were given a warm welcome by Talasani’s family members.
देर शाम हैदराबाद आगमन पर साथियों द्वारा दिए स्नेह, आशीर्वाद और आत्मीय स्वागत के लिए शुक्रिया। एयरपोर्ट पर मौजूद रहे राज्यसभा सांसद श्री अनिल यादव, पूर्व सांसद श्री हनुमंत राव जी, पूर्व सांसद श्री अंजन कुमार यादव, राजद के तेलंगाना प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीमती शोभा यादव, आंध्रप्रदेश के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री वेणूगोपाल एवं श्रीकृष्ण सदर सम्मेलन उत्सव कमेटी के कार्यकर्ता और समर्थक उपस्थित रहे। #TejashwiYadav #hyderabad #Bihar— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 4, 2026
On the occasion, a large number of people from the Yadav community, hailing from various parts of Hyderabad, gathered at Talasani’s residence to meet the political leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It is reported that the leaders discussed various political matters, including recent developments in both state and national politics.
Also Read
'Golu 2', Showstopper At Hyderabad Sadar Festival, A Carnival Of Bulls