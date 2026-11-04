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'Yadavs' Support Crucial To Achieve State Govt's Development Goals', Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Reddy said the community's support is crucial for important infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday sought the support of the Yadav community to achieve the development goals set by his government.
CM Revanth Reddy speaking at the Sadar festival (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday sought the support of the Yadav community to achieve the development goals set by his government.

Speaking at the Sadar Sammelan, Sri Krishna Sadar Samithi in association with Telangana Government at the NTR Stadium here, he said the Yadavs' support is crucial for important infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state. He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the festival and also declared it as a 'state festival'.

The event showcased the traditions, culture, and unity of the Yadav community. It featured impressive displays of prize buffaloes brought from different regions, alongside vibrant cultural performances by various artists.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday sought the support of the Yadav community to achieve the development goals set by his government.
CM Revanth Reddy with Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders (IANS)

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy, and Vakiti Srihari, along with MP Mallu Ravi, Uttar Pradesh MP Dharmendra Yadav, and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, attended the event and spoke about the significance of the Sadar festival and the richness of the community's culture.

Tejashwi hoped that the message of unity of the Yadav community would spread across the entire nation. He advocated for the provision of reservations for all sections of society based on their population. Tejashwi further emphasized a firm commitment to fighting under any circumstances to protect the Constitution and democracy.

Dharmendra remarked that the way the celebrations are organized in Hyderabad is unique, as it is not seen anywhere else in the country. He called upon all people from marginalized and weaker sections of society to remain united.

Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav invited several leaders including Tejashwi, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, and Samajwadi Party MPs Dharam Pal Yadav and Akshay Yadav—to his residence in Jubilee Hills. The leaders from the RJD and the Samajwadi Party were given a warm welcome by Talasani’s family members.

On the occasion, a large number of people from the Yadav community, hailing from various parts of Hyderabad, gathered at Talasani’s residence to meet the political leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It is reported that the leaders discussed various political matters, including recent developments in both state and national politics.

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YADAV SAMMELAN
REVANTH REDDY
YADAV COMMUNITY IN HYDERABAD

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