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'Yadavs' Support Crucial To Achieve State Govt's Development Goals', Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday sought the support of the Yadav community to achieve the development goals set by his government.

Speaking at the Sadar Sammelan, Sri Krishna Sadar Samithi in association with Telangana Government at the NTR Stadium here, he said the Yadavs' support is crucial for important infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state. He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the festival and also declared it as a 'state festival'.

The event showcased the traditions, culture, and unity of the Yadav community. It featured impressive displays of prize buffaloes brought from different regions, alongside vibrant cultural performances by various artists.

CM Revanth Reddy with Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders (IANS)

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy, and Vakiti Srihari, along with MP Mallu Ravi, Uttar Pradesh MP Dharmendra Yadav, and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, attended the event and spoke about the significance of the Sadar festival and the richness of the community's culture.

Tejashwi hoped that the message of unity of the Yadav community would spread across the entire nation. He advocated for the provision of reservations for all sections of society based on their population. Tejashwi further emphasized a firm commitment to fighting under any circumstances to protect the Constitution and democracy.