Wolf Shot Dead During Op To Rescue Baby In UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: Forest department shooters on Saturday tracked and shot a wolf during a rescue operation at a village in Bahraich district after it allegedly took away a one-year-old girl from her home.

Bahraich DFO Dr Ram Singh Yadav stated that the wolf was located and killed during combing operations. He said the incident occurred at Kaiserganj tehsil around 3.30 am on Saturday when the wolf took away Ramkumar's one-year-old daughter Arvi from the verandah of their house where she was sleeping with her mother.



Forest department teams launched an extensive search operation using drone cameras and trained shooters to track the wolf and locate the child but due to dense fog, overnight combing failed to yield any results. After the fog lifted on Saturday afternoon, the search was intensified and the wolf spotted near a riverbank at Godhiya village, where it was shot dead, the DFO said.

