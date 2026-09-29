ETV Bharat / state

Y S Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case: Jagan, Bharathi, Avinash Reddy Benefited From Killing, Alleges Accused Sunil Yadav

Amaravati: Yadati Sunil Yadav, the second accused in the murder case of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, has alleged that YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife Bharathi and Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy were the beneficiaries of the killing. He demanded that Jagan and Bharathi be named as accused and that the alleged conspiracy behind the murder be uncovered.

Speaking to a media channel on Monday, Sunil Yadav questioned why the investigation was focused on certain accused while those who allegedly benefited from the murder were being left out. He claimed that Vivekananda Reddy would have become the Kadapa MP had he been alive, suggesting that this was a "possible motive for his elimination".

"Jagan and Bharathi stood behind Avinash Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy and Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy, who orchestrated the murder," Sunil Yadav alleged.

"I explained many details during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation. I urged that those who benefited from Viveka's murder be identified," he said.

Sunil Yadav denied having any motive to kill Vivekananda Reddy, claiming that he stood to gain nothing from the murder. He said he would have benefited had the former minister remained alive, as Viveka would have helped him secure the post of Yadav Corporation chairman.

"I would have benefited had he remained alive. He would have secured the Yadav Corporation chairman's post for me," he said.

Sunil Yadav claimed that his life. He appealed to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to provide him with security.