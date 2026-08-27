ETV Bharat / state

Yaba Tablets Worth ₹ 168 Crore Recovered In Major Drug Bust In Assam

Tezpur: In a major operation against narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Silchar have seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets estimated to be worth ₹168 crore in Cachar district, officials said.

The seizure was made in a joint operation carried out during the night of August 25–26 in the Jujhang Pahar area of Lakhipur. Acting on intelligence inputs, the security agencies intercepted a Tata truck allegedly being used to transport the contraband. During the operation, the teams recovered around 5.6 lakh Yaba tablets weighing nearly 60 kg.

One person suspected to be involved in the transportation of the drugs was also apprehended. According to the initial assessment, the consignment is suspected to have originated from neighbouring Manipur and was being moved towards Assam through National Highway-37. Officials said that Cachar and Sribhumi may have been used as transit routes for moving the drugs further into other parts of the country.