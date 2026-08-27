Yaba Tablets Worth ₹ 168 Crore Recovered In Major Drug Bust In Assam
The seizure of Yaba tablets was made by personnel of the Assam Rifles and the DRI.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Tezpur: In a major operation against narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Silchar have seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets estimated to be worth ₹168 crore in Cachar district, officials said.
The seizure was made in a joint operation carried out during the night of August 25–26 in the Jujhang Pahar area of Lakhipur. Acting on intelligence inputs, the security agencies intercepted a Tata truck allegedly being used to transport the contraband. During the operation, the teams recovered around 5.6 lakh Yaba tablets weighing nearly 60 kg.
One person suspected to be involved in the transportation of the drugs was also apprehended. According to the initial assessment, the consignment is suspected to have originated from neighbouring Manipur and was being moved towards Assam through National Highway-37. Officials said that Cachar and Sribhumi may have been used as transit routes for moving the drugs further into other parts of the country.
The seized narcotics, vehicle and the apprehended person have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and for initiating legal action.
The seizure is being described as a major blow to an organised inter-state drug trafficking network operating through the Northeast. Officials said that the operation highlights the continuing efforts of security and intelligence agencies to intercept narcotics consignments along key transit routes.
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