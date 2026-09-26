ETV Bharat / state

Y S Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case: Accused Sunil Yadav Tells ED He Will Reveal All Details, Seeks Protection

Hyderabad: Sunil Yadav, Accused Number 2 (A2) in the murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he is willing to disclose details of the alleged contract killing and its financial arrangements, provided his safety is ensured, sources said.

During a four-hour interrogation on Friday, the second day of questioning, Sunil expressed fears for his life and urged officials to protect him. According to sources, ED officials assured him that the information he shared during the investigation would be kept confidential.

After receiving the assurance, Sunil is said to have disclosed details of the alleged contract-killing agreement, the individuals who provided the funds and the channels through which the money was transferred.

Rs 1 crore received after murder, Sunil tells ED

According to sources, Sunil told investigators that the financial transactions were conducted entirely in cash and routed through a close aide of a leader in Pulivendula.