Y S Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case: Accused Sunil Yadav Tells ED He Will Reveal All Details, Seeks Protection
Yadav told ED that Erra Gangi Reddy (A1) had complete knowledge of the alleged contract-killing arrangement and the distribution of funds.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sunil Yadav, Accused Number 2 (A2) in the murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he is willing to disclose details of the alleged contract killing and its financial arrangements, provided his safety is ensured, sources said.
During a four-hour interrogation on Friday, the second day of questioning, Sunil expressed fears for his life and urged officials to protect him. According to sources, ED officials assured him that the information he shared during the investigation would be kept confidential.
After receiving the assurance, Sunil is said to have disclosed details of the alleged contract-killing agreement, the individuals who provided the funds and the channels through which the money was transferred.
Rs 1 crore received after murder, Sunil tells ED
According to sources, Sunil told investigators that the financial transactions were conducted entirely in cash and routed through a close aide of a leader in Pulivendula.
He admitted to receiving Rs 1 crore after the murder and handing over the amount to Dastagiri, the driver who is also an accused in the case. Sunil is said to have submitted evidence related to the transactions to the ED.
He also told investigators that Erra Gangi Reddy (A1) had complete knowledge of the alleged contract-killing arrangement and the distribution of funds.
Sunil said that the distribution of money took place under their joint supervision and that he, Dastagiri and Uma Shankar Reddy had executed the murder plot together.
He expressed his willingness to appear for further questioning whenever summoned by the ED.
The disclosures are expected to help the agency investigate the alleged financial transactions and identify those who funded the murder.