6 Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebel MPs Get Y Plus Security After 'Threats'; MPs Shifted To Rajasthan
Sanjay Raut called the six rebel leaders traitors and said their party members will pull them out onto the streets.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra's Commissioner of Intelligence, Shirish Jain, on Thursday issued a notice in a wireless message to provide 'Y' level security to the six Members of Parliament (MPs) from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who have defected to Shiv Sena.
The MPs are: Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (North East Mumbai), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Om Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Waghchure (Shirdi).
After the Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut in a press conference on Thursday morning called upon their party members to take to streets against the six defecting MPs, under the slogan, 'Operation Tudva (kick)', the administration under the Ministry of Home, which is with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took the decision to provide the six MPs with Y level security.
Police have been deployed at their residences across Maharashtra. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan taunted Raut, saying, "Raut needs to do some yoga and meditation for his mental peace. He often hurts people with the way he speaks."
The six rebel MPs had failed to attend the meeting called by Arvind Sawant, the party whip, Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut. Sawant said the party will take legal action.
Raut defended his outburst and said, "It is infuriating; these are traitors. They fought on the Mashal (Torch) symbol, on our money and at the cost of our hard work. They have done it just before the 60th year of the foundation of Shiv Sena, which Balasaheb Thackeray had formed. They have done this deliberately and will have to pay a price for being traitors."
Raut said the Shiv Sena (UBT) will not remain silent this time. "We will fight it in the court, in the Parliament and this time on the streets too. We will enter their houses and kick them," Raut warned.
With this rebellion, now Shiv Sena (UBT) is left with only three MPs in the Lok Sabha. Sawant, Desai and Rajabhau Waje. Four years ago, on June 30, 2022, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke away with a large group of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) with him and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. It was a triparty alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.
Raut has claimed that the rebel MPs of his party had been given an additional Rs 10 crore and moved to a safe location in Rajasthan.
"Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have been given an additional Rs 10 crore each. Earlier, they were given Rs 15 crore each. They have moved from Delhi to a safe location in Rajasthan," he said.
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