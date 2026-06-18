ETV Bharat / state

6 Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebel MPs Get Y Plus Security After 'Threats'; MPs Shifted To Rajasthan

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Commissioner of Intelligence, Shirish Jain, on Thursday issued a notice in a wireless message to provide 'Y' level security to the six Members of Parliament (MPs) from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who have defected to Shiv Sena.

The MPs are: Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (North East Mumbai), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Om Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Waghchure (Shirdi).

After the Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut in a press conference on Thursday morning called upon their party members to take to streets against the six defecting MPs, under the slogan, 'Operation Tudva (kick)', the administration under the Ministry of Home, which is with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took the decision to provide the six MPs with Y level security.

Police have been deployed at their residences across Maharashtra. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan taunted Raut, saying, "Raut needs to do some yoga and meditation for his mental peace. He often hurts people with the way he speaks."

The six rebel MPs had failed to attend the meeting called by Arvind Sawant, the party whip, Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut. Sawant said the party will take legal action.