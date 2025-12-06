WWF India Launches Initiative To Conserve Egyptian Vulture
The organisation fitted a GPS device on a vulture and released it into the wild to track its movement and behaviour.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
Haridwar: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India, an organization working for environmental and wildlife conservation, has launched a new project in Haridwar to conserve Egyptian vultures.
As part of the initiative, the NGO has released an Egyptian vulture with a satellite GPS tag in the Moti Chur range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.
The vulture released in the Koyalpura dense forest of the Moti Chur forest range will provide real-time information on movement of vultures, flight ability, habitat, and diet.
There are several species of vultures, information on which will be collected, said Sunny Joshi, Project Manager, WWF India. He said several species of vultures live in the local environment in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other states. "Many vultures travel 15,000 to 20,000 km through countries like Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Central Asian countries before returning to India. They return only during the winter season. Previously, a Eurasian vulture was released with a GPS tag, and it returned to India after traveling approximately 15,000 km", he said.
The GPS device will help determine where vultures fly from Rajaji Park and their behaviour. "The vulture, fitted with the GPS device, is in excellent health and will provide a wealth of data that will prove valuable for research," said Sejal Bora, Program Director, WWF India
WWF India works for the conservation and promotion of wildlife and birds. According to officials, the organization has been working in Uttarakhand for several years.
The Egyptian vulture is a rare migratory vulture species. Its plumage is dark brown in youth, turning white as it ages. Its bill is yellow. Egyptian vultures are found in Asia, Europe, and Africa. Due to their extremely low numbers, they have been declared endangered. The vultures feed on dead animals and the eggs of other creatures. As they fly from one continent to another, they are considered migratory birds.
GPS stands for Global Positioning System. It is used to track the exact location of a person, animal, object, or vehicle. Mobile phones also have GPS systems, allowing users to track routes and vehicle locations. Similarly, by attaching a GPS tag to an Egyptian vulture, its location can be continuously monitored. It will reveal its distance and where it is headed. GPS receives signals from satellites, allowing for real-time tracking.
Also Read