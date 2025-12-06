ETV Bharat / state

WWF India Launches Initiative To Conserve Egyptian Vulture

Haridwar: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India, an organization working for environmental and wildlife conservation, has launched a new project in Haridwar to conserve Egyptian vultures.

As part of the initiative, the NGO has released an Egyptian vulture with a satellite GPS tag in the Moti Chur range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

The vulture released in the Koyalpura dense forest of the Moti Chur forest range will provide real-time information on movement of vultures, flight ability, habitat, and diet.

There are several species of vultures, information on which will be collected, said Sunny Joshi, Project Manager, WWF India. He said several species of vultures live in the local environment in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other states. "Many vultures travel 15,000 to 20,000 km through countries like Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Central Asian countries before returning to India. They return only during the winter season. Previously, a Eurasian vulture was released with a GPS tag, and it returned to India after traveling approximately 15,000 km", he said.