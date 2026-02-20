WWF Develops AI-Based System To Predict And Control Forest Fires
Artificial Intelligence (AI), once seen as futuristic, is now an important tool in predicting, monitoring and controlling wildfires.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
By S. Srinivasan
Chennai: As rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells intensify the threat of forest fires, conservationists are now turning to technology for solutions. Artificial Intelligence (AI), once seen as futuristic, is now an important tool in predicting, monitoring and controlling wildfires.
"Using AI technology, forest department officials can obtain real-time information from anywhere, including the exact locations where wildfires have occurred and the areas where they are likely to spread," says Arindran, Director of Forest Conservation Technology at the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
There is no doubt that AI technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace. Tasks that were once considered impossible are now achievable through intelligent systems and bots. Among its many applications, AI is a powerful ally in tackling one of nature’s most destructive forces, wildfires.
Wildfires are natural disasters that are result of lightning, severe drought or extreme heat. However, investigations show that human negligence is also responsible for such incidents. A little spark can quickly engulf a huge part of forest and destroying trees, grasslands, and dry vegetation. This can lead to biodiversity loss, destruction of rare plant species and long-term ecological damage.
The impact extends beyond immediate destruction. Wildfires burn the topsoil, reducing its ability to absorb water. During the monsoon season, this leads to soil erosion and increases the risk of floods and landslides. Although large-scale forest fires are relatively less frequent in India compared to some other countries, they occur periodically and cause significant damage.
For instance, in March 2018, wildfire hit the Kurangani hills of Theni district in Tamil Nadu, which killed nine college students who had gone trekking, while several others suffered severe burn injuries. Reports later revealed that the fire continued for several days. The situation worsened as the group had gone trekking without official permission, and the fire spread with dry grass and strong winds.
In March 2024, a wildfire that raged for over a week in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district destroyed more than 30 acres of forest land. The blaze was finally brought under control with the assistance of Indian Air Force helicopters after an intense firefighting effort. In April 2024, another major wildfire broke out in the Kodaikanal region, which was called as one of the largest in the last 15 years. With mercury soaring higher, authorities have intensified precautionary measures to prevent such disasters.
As part of the preventive efforts, WWF organised a consultative meeting on wildfire management titled 'Technological Assistance in Wildlife Conservation' in Coimbatore. Forest department officials from the Coimbatore division and the Pollachi and Tiruppur divisions under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, along with representatives of several non-governmental organisations, participated in the discussion.
Coimbatore Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Venkatesh outlined the steps being taken to prevent and control wildfires. "For the past few weeks, we have implemented necessary precautionary measures across forest areas. Firebreaks have been created over a stretch of 500 kilometres. Two specialised vehicles have been deployed to transport water to fire-affected zones. Anti-poaching guards and forest personnel are conducting continuous patrols. We are also identifying wildfire-prone areas in advance and creating additional firebreaks in those locations," he said.
Additionally, WWF has developed an AI-powered mobile application, which is designed to prevent the spread of wildfires and assist in rapid response when they occur. While there are apprehensions about the practical use of AI during disaster, Arindran appeared confident.
"Every year, forest fires occur between December and April, with the highest number recorded from February to April. Between 2012 and 2025, Tamil Nadu reported a total of 41,195 forest fire incidents. Of these, 33,672 occurred between January and April alone. In 2025, 2,280 forest fire incidents have been recorded," he said.
Most of these incidents have occurred in border regions adjoining neighbouring states. A significant number have also been reported along roadsides and near residential areas. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020–2021, reduced human activity in forest areas led to a decline in wildfire incidents. However, cases rose again once normal movement resumed.
Districts such as Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Theni, and Vellore are particularly vulnerable. In Coimbatore alone, 310 wildfire incidents have been recorded over the past 13 years. Of these, seven occurred in 2025 and nine in 2024. Officials estimate that 99 per cent of wildfire incidents are caused by human error.
Currently, the Forest Survey of India monitors wildfire hotspots through satellite imagery and shares information with concerned forest officials. Building on this system, WWF India's AI-driven mobile application aims to provide real-time alerts to forest personnel about fire locations and predicted spread patterns.
This immediate access to data will minimise delays enabling rapid deployment of firefighting teams. Quick intervention, officials believe, will reduce ecological damage and prevent loss of life.
Read More: