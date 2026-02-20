ETV Bharat / state

WWF Develops AI-Based System To Predict And Control Forest Fires

By S. Srinivasan

Chennai: As rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells intensify the threat of forest fires, conservationists are now turning to technology for solutions. Artificial Intelligence (AI), once seen as futuristic, is now an important tool in predicting, monitoring and controlling wildfires.

"Using AI technology, forest department officials can obtain real-time information from anywhere, including the exact locations where wildfires have occurred and the areas where they are likely to spread," says Arindran, Director of Forest Conservation Technology at the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

There is no doubt that AI technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace. Tasks that were once considered impossible are now achievable through intelligent systems and bots. Among its many applications, AI is a powerful ally in tackling one of nature’s most destructive forces, wildfires.

Wildfires are natural disasters that are result of lightning, severe drought or extreme heat. However, investigations show that human negligence is also responsible for such incidents. A little spark can quickly engulf a huge part of forest and destroying trees, grasslands, and dry vegetation. This can lead to biodiversity loss, destruction of rare plant species and long-term ecological damage.

The impact extends beyond immediate destruction. Wildfires burn the topsoil, reducing its ability to absorb water. During the monsoon season, this leads to soil erosion and increases the risk of floods and landslides. Although large-scale forest fires are relatively less frequent in India compared to some other countries, they occur periodically and cause significant damage.

For instance, in March 2018, wildfire hit the Kurangani hills of Theni district in Tamil Nadu, which killed nine college students who had gone trekking, while several others suffered severe burn injuries. Reports later revealed that the fire continued for several days. The situation worsened as the group had gone trekking without official permission, and the fire spread with dry grass and strong winds.

In March 2024, a wildfire that raged for over a week in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district destroyed more than 30 acres of forest land. The blaze was finally brought under control with the assistance of Indian Air Force helicopters after an intense firefighting effort. In April 2024, another major wildfire broke out in the Kodaikanal region, which was called as one of the largest in the last 15 years. With mercury soaring higher, authorities have intensified precautionary measures to prevent such disasters.